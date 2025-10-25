Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 25 (ANI): A meeting between the Kerala government and a high-level German business delegation has opened new possibilities for cooperation between the southern Indian state and Germany. The delegation, led by German Consul General Achim Burkart, described the relationship as a "win-win situation" for both sides.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Burkart said the visit aimed to deepen business and cultural ties. "We have brought in a group of nearly 30 German entrepreneurs and people who are in the business of trying to connect India, Kerala, to Germany and Germany to India. That is the main purpose," he said. The delegation's visit, he noted, was about exploring opportunities and witnessing the state's potential first-hand. "Seeing is believing," he added, emphasising that direct engagement helps strengthen bilateral understanding.

"The more people we bring here, the more people we bring from Kerala to Germany, the better we get to know each other and the opportunities. It's not only that Keralites are going to Germany to work, but also Keralite and German companies producing and working here," he explained.

He highlighted examples of German companies already investing in Kerala, such as DSpace, which has been expanding operations and generating local jobs. According to him, Germany finds Kerala attractive because of its skilled workforce and improving infrastructure. "Wages are lower than in Germany, but still the quality of the workforce is very high, so there's an advantage for both sides," Burkart said.

The Consul General praised Kerala's ongoing infrastructure projects, including the Vande Bharat train, new highways, and the deep-sea port near Thiruvananthapuram. "Infrastructure is extremely important and the Kerala government has put a lot of money into that," he said. He also pointed to the state's strong educational institutions, which produce "industry-ready" graduates, as another reason for German interest.

Describing Kerala as "beautiful and welcoming," Burkart added that its natural environment and cuisine made it a favourable destination for professionals and investors alike.

He further noted that the Indo-German partnership is currently at "an all-time high," marked by regular visits between political leaders and growing economic collaboration. Referring to recent meetings between Indian ministers and German officials, Burkart said, "It's a constant influx and meeting between Indian decision makers and German decision makers, and by that the relations are getting deeper."

Burkart also pointed out that India views Germany as a gateway to Europe. "Germany is at the heart of Europe, and if you are in Germany, you have the whole European market with 480 million consumers in front of you," he said.

He concluded by noting that there is a strong personal and diplomatic rapport between the leaders of both nations. He hinted that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz might visit India later this year. (ANI)

