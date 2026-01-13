PNN

New Delhi [India], January 13: An enduring icon of elegance and empowerment, Academy Award-nominated actress, producer, and New York Times bestselling author Demi Moore has been announced as the new Global Brand Ambassador for luxury professional haircare brand Kerastase. Renowned for her captivating presence and fearless spirit, Demi epitomizes liberated femininity at its most inspiring icon and a symbol of timeless beauty.

Also Read | ‘Satyamev Jayate, We Have Won': AAP MP Raghav Chadha Reacts as Blinkit Removes 10-Minute Delivery Branding Across Platforms (Watch Video).

Demi Moore by Inez & Vinoodh for Kerastase

With a legendary and unmatched career spanning multiple decades, Moore has continually redefined what it means to be a leading woman in Hollywood. She has delivered unforgettable performances in cinematic classics such as Ghost, Indecent Proposal, G.I. Jane, and The Substance, and most recently appeared in season two of Taylor Sheridan's series Landman. Each role reflects her unwavering dedication to her craft and cements her status as a true trailblazer. Her work has profoundly shaped pop culture, leading to unprecedented box-office success and, most recently, both a Golden Globe and SAG Award win, along with an Academy Award nomination in the same year.

Also Read | Bank Holiday on January 14, 2026? Know if Banks Are Open or Closed on Wednesday for Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu.

Alongside her cinematic achievements, Moore is also celebrated as a true hair icon. Known today for her signature long, jet-black hair, she has consistently pushed the boundaries of hair styling with a series of iconic looks. From a shaved head to a modern pixie cut, she has used hair as a transformative tool--conveying emotion, confidence, and a unique perspective on femininity. More than a style statement, her hair symbolizes strength, individuality, and enduring elegance, reflecting the very essence of the Kerastase woman: bold, confident, and unapologetically herself.

Her influence extends far beyond hair and the screen. Demi Moore is equally renowned for her advocacy and authenticity in championing women's empowerment. She has broken barriers by openly addressing ageism and sexism, using her platform to inspire new narratives and empower millions worldwide. Most recently, she was recognised as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People and GLAMOUR's Global Woman of the Year.

With global appeal across generations and an unparalleled legacy, Demi Moore brings her unique vision and charisma to Kerastase, inviting women everywhere to embrace their power--to dare, to dream, and to shine.

The campaign continues the longstanding collaboration between Kerastase and Inez & Vinoodh, with Moore photographed by the duo in New York City. The visuals--timeless, sophisticated, and effortlessly elegant--will carry forward into the brand's upcoming new launch.

"At Kerastase, we believe hair is deeply personal--it reflects confidence, individuality, and self-expression at every stage of life. Demi Moore embodies this philosophy effortlessly. Her timeless elegance, fearlessness, and authenticity mirror the values at the heart of Kerastase. Her journey resonates with women who embrace growth, change, and their own power. We are proud to welcome Demi as our Global Brand Ambassador and are excited to continue inspiring women to honour their hair, their stories, and themselves."-- Anjali Pai, General Manager, Kerastase India

"I am truly honoured to join the Kerastase family as their Global Brand Ambassador. My life has been shaped by love, growth, and new experiences--and my hair has been with me through it all. I believe there's a unique energy in hair; it carries our experiences, our confidence, and our individuality. For me, there's real freedom in letting your hair simply be itself and allowing it to tell your story. That, to me, is what beauty is all about--being authentic and embracing who you are. I can't wait to share my new Kerastase chapter with you all."-- Demi Moore, Global Brand Ambassador, Kerastase

"I have always admired Demi's remarkable presence, both on and off screen. She embodies a rare combination of elegance, strength, and authenticity that has inspired multiple generations. Demi is fearless--not only in her iconic roles but in the way she embraces her individuality and shares her journey with honesty and grace. Her legendary hair is more than just beautiful; it is one of her symbols of confidence and freedom. She champions the power of being true to oneself, encouraging others to embrace their own stories. Demi truly reflects the spirit of the Kerastase woman--bold, empowered, and unafraid to let her story shine."-- Amber Zak Yopp, Global Brand President, Kerastase

About Kerastase

Kerastase is the #1 Luxury Hair Care brand in India, offering a range of premium hair care products and treatments designed to enhance hair health and beauty. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Kerastase continues to redefine luxury hair care standards worldwide.

For more information, visit www.kerastase.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)