New Delhi [India], December 2: In a showcase of talent and passion, Youth Music Label, founded by Ketki Pandit, unveiled a powerhouse of first-time performers at Parul University on the 30th of November, 2023, to a packed crowd of 20,000 plus youngsters, screaming their lungs out in excitement. The event, supported by Dr Devanshu Patel, President of Parul University, witnessed a display of diverse musical prowess by handpicked young artists, belonging to the Youth Music Label, truly embodying the label's ethos of being 'for the youth, by the youth, and of the youth.' Raj Mehta, co-founder, Youth Music Label said, "the initial challenge was to source the musically inclined youth from the nooks and corners of the country. Once the initial challenge was overcome, it almost started building up like a Youth Music community growing on auto mode. The result of our initial efforts was evident during the stage event".

The stage came alive with the performances of the Youth Music Label's talents, representing diversified backgrounds, music genre and geographical regions of India. Ketki Pandit introduced the extraordinary journeys of these budding stars.

Among the performers was Aseem Shahi, a student from Chandigarh's Chitkara University, whose versatility is seen in classical, melody, Punjabi, and Hindi songs.

Wajid Haleem, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, overcame challenges of limited internet access, using his connection to the online world to find and be a part of the Youth Music Label, sharing messages of hope, peace, and a diversified culture through his soulful renditions encompassing melody, rap, and hip-hop.

Dhrijit Kalita, known by his stage name Aagneya, from Guwahati in Assam, established himself as a voice from the Northeast through his unique blend of melody and rap, showcasing the rich and musically inclined culture of the region.

The other notable artist Farhat Ali, stage name Haze, whose spontaneous musical expression appealed to Gen Ze, had no belief that his voice would ever be heard till he was discovered by the Youth Music Label. He has now got a chance to compose music for a feature film and thus, amplifying his talent on a larger platform.

Aakash Jha, known as Kaash, from Bihar, exhibited remarkable versatility in his musical endeavors while navigating personal aspirations, determined to carve a niche in the music industry.

Kaushik Jha, a young artist from Noida, exemplified unwavering dedication while wearing multiple hats and balancing his passion for music, earning admiration and respect from the Youth Music Label team.

Hirdhyansh Verma, from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, displayed his melodious prowess and received accolades for his talent.

Mohaan Nadaar, Partner at Youth Music Label, expressed pride in witnessing the metamorphosis from raw students to performers. "The exceptional talents curated by the label, offer them a great platform to showcase their hitherto unseen and unheard talent, and catapult them to the world stage," said Mohaan Nadaar.

The evening concluded on a high note with the performers receiving mementos from Youth Music Label, acknowledging their exceptional talents. Dr Devanshu Patel, Dhruvil Shah, Dean, Dr Parul Patel, Dr Geetika Patel from the medical faculty, and Harshrajsinh Zala, Head of the Student Council, were also acknowledged for their unwavering support and giving impetus to young talents.

In a short span of time, Youth Music Label has signed 150 young artists, handpicked by the music label for their uniqueness. There's also a library of around 400 songs with the music label. From this platform, young talents will get the opportunity to be groomed and mentored by music industry experts, and facilitate foray into films, audio visuals, music videos and events. Youth Music Label intends to release around 500 songs in the first year.

