New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Kia India unveiled the latest addition to its Carens portfolio - the Carens Clavis. Positioned as a big, bold, and Spacious 3-Row vehicle, the Carens Clavis is crafted for today's large, modern families, bridging the gap between MPVs and SUVs. It blends comfort, space, and bold design with advanced technology, safety, and a future-forward aesthetic.

The name "Clavis" is derived from the Latin phrase Clavis Aurea, meaning "Golden Key." It symbolises access to unforgettable family adventures. With Carens Clavis, Kia offers a vehicle that reflects the aspirations of new-age families, combining insightful observations, thoughtful design, and the best global technology.

Also Read | IAF Recalls Gaganyaan Astronaut Ajit Krishnan Amid Escalating Tensions With Pakistan After Operation Sindoor.

Gwanggu Lee, MD and CEO of Kia India, said, "Innovation is the core of everything we do, driven by advanced technology and distinctive design. The unveiling of the Carens Clavis represents a key milestone in our journey, embodying our commitment to a progressive, premium, and purpose-led approach. We recognize the evolving needs of our customers, and with the Carens Clavis, we're offering more than just a vehicle, it's a thoughtfully crafted experience that enhances everyday mobility. As we continue to push boundaries, we remain focused on delivering smart, design-led solutions that empower families and inspire confidence on every drive."

The Carens Clavis embodies a bold design philosophy, seamlessly merging elegance with sportiness in its upright SUV-like stance. Its hi-tech features and advanced engineering inspire confidence, making it an ideal choice for families who seek both flair and functionality. Every line and surface is crafted to stand out, stylish, robust, and unmistakably modern, reflecting a spirit that is as adventurous as it is safe. This is a vehicle built for those who want to go anywhere, offering the versatility and smart innovation that defines a truly big, bold, and inspiring family car.

Also Read | CrowdStrike Layoffs: US-Based Cybersecurity Company To Reduce 5% of Global Workforce, 500 Employees, Will Hire in Key Areas by 2026.

The Carens Clavis showcases a distinctive and futuristic design, inspired by Kia's global design movement and shaped by the 'Opposites United' philosophy, where clean lines meet confident character. With an upright SUV-like stance and aerodynamic silhouette, the Carens Clavis blends futuristic aesthetics with functional elegance. Key exterior highlights include the Kia Digital Tiger Face, Ice Cube MFR LED Headlamps with LED DRLs, and Starmap LED Connected Taillamps, which provide

a distinctive and modern rear signature.

Enhancing its road presence are 43.66 cm Crystal Cut Dual Tone Alloy Wheels, Robust Front & Rear Skid Plates with Satin Chrome Finish, Side Door Garnish Inserts - Metal Paint, and the new Ivory Silver Gloss body colour. From daily drives to spontaneous adventures, the Carens Clavis delivers big SUV styling with the spirit of exploration built in.

The Carens Clavis offers 64-colour ambient lighting, which lets you customise the cabin atmosphere to match your mood and style. It comes with a seat-mounted air purifier for cleaner air, and roof-mounted diffused air vents that provide gentle and even airflow throughout the cabin. Access to the third row is effortless thanks to segment-first one-touch electric double folding seats.

The Carens Clavis reinforces Kia's commitment to safety and innovation with a comprehensive suite of intelligent technologies. The Carens Clavis also comes equipped with a comprehensive standard robust safety package of featuring 18 advanced features.

The Clavis will be available across - Ivory Silver Gloss, Pewter Olive, Imperial Blue, Glacier White Pearl, Gravity Grey, Sparkling Silver, Aurora Black Pearl and Clear White. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)