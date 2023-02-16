Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and the diversified online marketplace, has introduced the Kidney Stone Insurance plan at affordable premiums starting at just Rs. 499 per year.

With Kidney Stone Medical Insurance Cover, individuals can enjoy a full range of benefits from medical expenses to full-treatment coverage that can help in keeping their finances secure.

A kidney stone is a medical condition that can be caused due to excessive weight, a family history of kidney stones, dehydration, etc. Although kidney stones are treatable, the entire process from diagnosis, consultation, and treatment to post-treatment care can lead to hefty medical bills.

Some of the key features and benefits of Insurance for Kidney Stones are:

- Maximum sum insured of Rs. 50,000 for the treatment costs for kidney stones

- Claim coverage for all hospitalisation expenses including pre-hospitalisation, hospitalisation, medication and doctor's fees

- Low-cost Premiums

- The kidney stones insurance plan also provides coverage for 15 days before and after hospitalisation

Individuals can contact 1800-270-7000 to make their Kidney Stone insurance claim. For more details, one can also send an email to insuranceconnect@bajajfinservmarket.in with their policy details.

