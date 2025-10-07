King Stubb &Kasiva hires 16 lawyers in Mumbai to start a dedicated Media & Entertainment Practice by opening its third office in Mumbai

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: King Stubb &Kasiva ("KSK"), one of India's leading full-service law firms, proudly announces the opening of its third office in Mumbai at Remi Commercio, Andheri West, marking the firm's tenth office nationwide.

Also Read | Nissan Tekton: Nissan Motor India Reveals Name of Its Latest C-SUV, Arriving in 2026; Check Details.

This new office will serve as a dedicated hub for media and entertainment law and allied practice areas, reinforcing KSK's commitment to providing specialized legal services to India's rapidly expanding entertainment and creative industries. The office will be staffed with a strong teamcomprising 3 partners and lawyers, exclusively focusing on film, television, digital content, music, gaming, advertising, talent management, and emerging media platforms.

Jidesh Kumar, Managing Partner of King Stubb &Kasiva, said: "The launch of our Andheri West office is a natural extension of our commitment to remain at the forefront of India's dynamic legal landscape. Media and entertainment are the most exciting and rapidly evolving industries, and our dedicated presence in Mumbai's creative hub allows us to serve clients with sharper focus, agility, and innovation. With Arpit and Rahul leading this practice, I am confident that KSK will become the go-to legal partner for India's entertainment sector."

Also Read | Ben Lewis Dies: 'The Phantom of the Opera' Actor Passes Away at 46 of Cancer; Tennis Star Todd Woodbridge, Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber Pay Tribute.

Arpit Chaudhary, Partner, commented:"The entertainment industry requires legal advisors who understand not just the law but also the business realities of content creation, distribution, and monetization. By setting up this office, we are positioning ourselves in the heart of the industry, enabling us to work more closely with creators, producers, and platforms. I look forward to shaping this exciting journey with our team."

Rahul Mehta, Partner, added:"This new practice group reflects our vision to offer end-to-end solutions tailored to the entertainment ecosystem. From contract negotiations and IP protection to dispute resolution and regulatory advisory, our team will deliver comprehensive support. The Andheri West office will allow us to remain deeply connected to the pulse of the industry."

About King Stubb &Kasiva

King Stubb &Kasiva (KSK) is a full-service national law firm with offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Pune, and Mangalore. With a team of over 230 legal professionals, KSK provides cutting-edge legal solutions across corporate & M&A, competition law, dispute resolution, employment, intellectual property, technology, real estate, energy, DPDP and regulatory practices. The opening of its tenth office underlines the firm's consistent growth and commitment to being a trusted advisor to businesses across India and beyond.

For more Info Reach us at

Info@ksandk.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)