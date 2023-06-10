NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 10: Kingmakers IAS Academy, the epitome of excellence in coaching for the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) examinations, has once again showcased its remarkable prowess with yet another All India Rank 1 achiever. Ishitha Kishore, a shining star among the successful candidates this year, has secured the top position, adding to the academy's remarkable track record of nurturing talent and transforming aspirants into successful IAS officers.

Established in 2013, Kingmakers IAS Academy has emerged as a pioneer in providing comprehensive coaching for civil service examinations. Led by the visionary Bhoominathan, a former Government servant and the Director of the academy, it has become synonymous with success and dedication. With a team of experienced faculty and a commitment to the best interests of every aspirant, the academy has earned the trust and admiration of students from Chennai and across India.

Bhoominathan, the driving force behind Kingmakers IAS Academy, has had a remarkable journey himself. Hailing from Alanganallur, he overcame numerous barriers and challenges as an IAS aspirant. Through his READY (Rural Empowerment And Development of Youth) program, Bhoominathan provides 100 per cent scholarships to students who cannot afford the fees, especially those from economically weaker sections. Today, he guides and motivates aspiring civil servants, helping them realize their dreams.

This year's achievements are a testament to the academy's unwavering commitment to excellence. With 151 candidates successfully clearing the civil service exam, including Ishitha Kishore securing the coveted AIR 1, the academy has added to its growing tally of 650+ successful candidates over the last decade. This remarkable milestone showcases the dedication and exceptional training programs offered by Kingmakers IAS Academy.

The upcoming Dr. Kalam Excellence Awards, organized by Kingmakers IAS Academy, are set to honor and celebrate the outstanding performance of the institute's remarkable students. This prestigious ceremony will felicitate over 30 candidates who have demonstrated exceptional commitment and emerged as shining stars in the civil service exams. The Dr. Kalam Excellence Awards serve as a platform to recognize and applaud the extraordinary efforts of these individuals on their journey from determined aspirants to successful civil servants.

Bhoominathan, expressing his joy and pride, said, "I congratulate Ishitha Kishore and all the successful candidates for their remarkable achievements. At Kingmakers IAS Academy, we believe in nurturing talent and providing the best possible guidance to our students. We are committed to continuing our mission of transforming aspirants into successful civil servants and contributing to the betterment of our nation."

As Kingmakers IAS Academy celebrates yet another milestone, it reaffirms its position as the premier institution for IAS coaching. The academy's unwavering commitment to excellence, experienced faculty, and nurturing environment has consistently produced successful candidates year after year. With its remarkable track record, Kingmakers IAS Academy continues to pave the way for aspiring civil servants, shaping the future of India. kingmakersiasacademy.com.

