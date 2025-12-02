PNN

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 2: KLM Axiva Finvest Ltd Launches Thirteenth Public Issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures Aggregating up to ₹10,000 Lakhs

Also Read | When is IND vs SA 2nd ODI 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs South Africa Match Preview.

KLM Axiva Finvest Ltd has announced its Thirteenth Public Issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a face value of ₹1,000 each. The base issue size is ₹5,000 lakhs, with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹5,000 lakhs, aggregating up to ₹10,000 lakhs.

The public issue will open on December 1st, 2025, and will close on December 12th, 2025, with an option for early closure or extension, subject to necessary approvals.

Also Read | Did India Seek Imran Khan's Custody From Pakistan as a Prisoner? PIB Fact Check Debunks Pakistan's Bogus 'Top-Secret MEA Document' Claim.

This issue offers ten different investment options with tenures ranging from 400 days to 79 months. The effective annual yield for investors ranges from 9.92% to 11.30%, depending on the chosen option. The minimum application size is ₹5,000 (5 NCDs) and thereafter in multiples of ₹1,000.

Applications can be submitted through the Company's branches or via the BSE online platform. Investors can also apply for the NCDs through Demat accounts, bank account online banking, and UPI. Application forms are available at all KLM Axiva Finvest branches across PAN India.

The application form and complete details are also available at the Company website: https://klmaxiva.com/ncd.

Utilisation of Proceeds:

The funds raised through this issue will be utilised for onward lending and financing, and for the repayment/prepayment of principal and interest on existing borrowings, as detailed in the Prospectus.

Investor Notice:

Investors are advised to make investment decisions solely based on the disclosures contained in the Prospectus dated November 13th, 2025. For detailed risk factors, please refer to the section titled "Risk Factors" beginning on page 18 of the Prospectus.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Investments involve risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Readers should conduct their own research or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)