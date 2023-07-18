NewsVoir

New Delhi/ Mohali (Punjab) [India], July 18: Knock on Wood, a pioneer in furniture design and state-of-the-art manufacturing, proudly announces the launch of its highly anticipated collection of office furniture. Knock on Wood aims to revolutionize the workplaces and the way people work and collaborate in contemporary office environments with its exceptional craftsmanship and cutting-edge designs of office furniture.

The new office furniture collection from Knock on Wood combines functionality, practicality, style, and ergonomics to create an inspiring workspace for modern professionals. From sleek desks, workstations and meeting tables, each piece is meticulously crafted to not only enhance productivity of people but also elevate the overall aesthetic appeal of any office setting.

Aarti Aggarwal, the lead designer and Founder of Knock on Wood, shared her vision for the recently launched collection, stating, "We believe that the workspace should be an inspiring and harmonious environment that stimulates creativity and supports productivity. With our new office furniture range, we have carefully curated designs that strike a perfect balance between aesthetics and functionality. We are excited to offer our clients innovative solutions that will transform their offices into vibrant and efficient spaces."

Knock on Wood's new office furniture collection showcases a diverse range of materials, colors, and finishes, allowing businesses to personalize their workspace according to their unique brand identity and design preferences. Whether it's the modern and minimalist lines of the Excite Series, the timeless elegance of the Inspire Series, or the flexibility and modularity of the Stir range, Knock on Wood has thoughtfully designed options to cater to various office setups and requirements.

In addition to its commitment to exceptional design, Knock on Wood is proud to offer a diverse range of collections for various occasions and purposes. From office furniture ranges to the eclectic home and outdoor furniture collections, Knock on Wood caters to the unique needs of its customers.

The company's extensive product range and catalog can be explored on their website. Moreover, sustainability is a key focus for Knock on Wood. With an emphasis on ethically sourced materials and minimizing environmental impact, choosing Knock on Wood's office furniture is a small step towards a greener future while enjoying premium-quality and long-lasting products.

More information about Knock on Wood's new range of office furniture can be seen from www.knockonwoodexports.com.

Knock on Wood is a leading furniture design and manufacturing company renowned for its innovative creations and exceptional craftsmanship. With a team of talented designers and skilled artisans, Knock on Wood is committed to delivering timeless and functional pieces that enhance any living or working space. The company's dedication to sustainability and customer satisfaction has earned it a reputation as a trusted provider of high-quality furniture worldwide.

