Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 8 (ANI/YourPressBuddy): No Nirvana Digital, a Kolkata-based digital marketing agency, announced the launch of Copyza, a content creation platform designed to help marketers create effective marketing content across multiple channels.

Copyza is a simple and powerful content creation platform that enables users to create, manage and distribute content across multiple channels, including social media, email, search engine optimization, influencers, and more. With Copyza, marketers can create content campaigns that are both effective and engaging, resulting in higher conversions and more customers.

"Copyza is the result of our passion for digital marketing and the need for a powerful content creation platform that can help marketers produce engaging content that connects with their audience," said Anirban Sengupta, Founder of No Nirvana Digital. "We built Copyza using advanced AI technologies, including GPT-3, which has been trained specifically for marketing content. This means that Copyza can produce content that is far superior to generic content automation solutions like chatgpt."

Copyza provides an array of tools and features to support content creation, including specific tools for blogging, social media posting and editing that help users create optimized content for each channel they want to publish to. With Copyza, users can also set up a set of automated workflows to ensure their content is being published on a regular basis, increasing efficiency and productivity so that content marketers can focus on creating new content. Additionally, Copyza also supports multi-lingual content for select modules.

Copyza is poised to become a game-changer in the content creation industry, providing users with a range of benefits, including increased reach, improved efficiency, enhanced audience insights, and increased revenue. With Copyza, marketers can create campaigns that are both effective and engaging, resulting in higher conversions and more customers.

No Nirvana Digital is a Kolkata-based digital marketing agency that specializes in helping businesses of all sizes grow and thrive in the digital age. With a team of experienced digital marketers, designers, and developers, No Nirvana Digital provides a range of digital marketing services, including search engine optimization, social media marketing, email marketing, and more.

Contact: For Press Queries mail anirban@copyza.com

