New Delhi [India], May 21: Kopi Kenangan, Southeast Asia's fastest-growing coffee chain and the region's first food and beverage unicorn, is excited to announce the opening of its second Kenangan Coffee store in India at SDA Market, New Delhi. Within a month following the successful launch of its inaugural store at Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden, Delhi, this new store opening marks a significant step in the brand's expansion in one of the world's fastest-growing cafe markets. The brand, backed by investors like Peak XV, Sequoia Capital, Serena Ventures by Serena Williams, and B Capital by Eduardo Saverin (Co-Founder of Meta), continues to build momentum in bringing its signature Indonesian coffee experience to coffee lovers in India.

Expanding Reach in India's Thriving Coffee Culture

India's coffee consumption is experiencing a significant surge, with total consumption projected to surpass one million bags between 2023 and 2024. This growth is driven by factors such as rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and an increasingly dynamic cafe culture, particularly in cities like New Delhi. As the market evolves, there is also a growing demand for health-conscious choices, with consumers shifting towards healthier, natural alternatives in their beverages.

Kenangan Coffee is well-positioned to meet this demand with its use of Gula Aren, a natural palm sugar that offers a rich, flavorful taste with a lower glycemic index. This unique ingredient aligns with the brand's commitment to providing a healthier alternative to refined sugars, catering to modern Indian coffee drinkers who seek both taste and wellness in their coffee choices.

Edward Tirtanata, Co-founder & Group CEO of Kenangan Brands, expressed his excitement about the new store launch, saying, "After the overwhelming response at Pacific Mall, we are thrilled to open our second store in SDA Market, Delhi. The Indian market has shown great enthusiasm for our unique offerings, and we are excited to continue building our presence here. We remain committed to delivering high-quality coffee that resonates with local preferences while offering an authentic Indonesian experience."

The new SDA Market location will feature a varied menu of over 35 beverages and food items, blending Indonesian, Indian, and international flavors. Each drink and dish is crafted using the freshest ingredients, ensuring that every customer experiences a unique fusion of both cultures in every sip and bite.

Commitment to Local Growth and Community

Founded in 2017, Kopi Kenangan has expanded to over 1000 outlets with a presence across Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, India, and Australia. With the opening of its second store in India, the company is on track to continue its international expansion, aiming for 10+ outlets in India by the end of 2025. The company plans to grow its team in India, including hiring more than 100 employees across coffee chain operations, office roles, and sourcing partnerships.

Sanjay Mohta, Vice President & General Manager - India, commented, "Our expansion in Delhi has been a resounding success, and we're excited to build on that momentum with our second store at SDA Market. We are focused on blending Indonesian craftsmanship with local flavors to create a coffee experience that resonates with India's diverse coffee culture. We look forward to growing our community of coffee lovers and making a lasting impact on the local cafe scene."

In line with its growth strategy, Kenangan Coffee remains committed to supporting local agriculture by sourcing select coffee offerings from Indian producers, complementing its range of Indonesian coffee. Additionally, the company continues to invest in local talent, providing employment opportunities across various roles to strengthen its presence and connection to the community.

