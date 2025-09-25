Seoul [South Korea], September 25 (ANI): The solar power energy that is effectively wasted due to insufficient transmission capacity in South Korea has exceeded the combined output of three 1-gigawatt (GW)-class nuclear reactors over the past three years, data showed on Wednesday, as per a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea.

Critics point out that without grid expansion, increasing solar installations will not lead to substantial power supply.

Also Read | 'Alice in Borderland' Season 3: When, Where and How To Watch Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya Return in Japanese Survival Thriller With New Deadly Twists (Watch Video).

According to data obtained by the office of Representative Kang Seung-kyoo of the main opposition People Power Party from Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) on Wednesday, the capacity of solar power facilities that were unable to connect to the grid due to lack of transmission capacity in the country reached 3.3 GW from January 2023 to August 2025.

The capacity of solar power facilities awaiting grid connection, which was only 764 megawatts (MW) in 2023, also surged to 2.2 GW in 2024.

Also Read | Subho Maha Panchami 2025 Wishes and Durga Puja HD Images: WhatsApp Status Messages, Quotes, Greetings, Wallpapers and Quotes To Share With Family and Friends.

The number of pending connection applications also tripled from 4,602 in 2023 to 13,867 in 2024.In 2025 to date, 275 MW of capacity and 1,653 cases remain waiting.

This is due to transmission grid saturation in the country.

Generally, power producers operating solar facilities predict how much electricity they will generate going forward and apply to KEPCO for permission to connect to the grid so they can deliver electricity.

KEPCO then grants approval for connection based on available transmission grid capacity.However, as the grid has recently reached saturation, unconnected solar facilities have rapidly increased, leading to mounting grid-connection queues.

By region, the backlog was overwhelmingly concentrated in Jeolla Province.In South Jeolla Province, 803 MW of solar capacity piled up over three years, while North Jeolla Province accumulated 1 GW.

Combined, Jeolla Province accounted for more than half of the total waiting capacity.

Critics warned that the government's 100 GW solar power by 2030 target, promoted by Environment Minister Kim Sung-whan, will be unattainable without significant grid expansion.

This is because even if solar power facilities increase, actual power generation and supply will be difficult without a sufficient transmission grid.

KEPCO has pledged to significantly expand and reinforce transmission networks.However, the outlook is not favourable, with many transmission line construction projects facing delays due to resident opposition.

At least seven transmission line construction projects have had their timelines extended in 2025.The 154-kilovolt (kV) Seochungju branch line project was pushed back 38 months from its original target, while the 345 kV Dongducheon CC-Yangju transmission line project was delayed by 24 months.

This is due to residents' concerns about electromagnetic waves and declining property values.The power authorities and government are currently pinning hopes on the Special Act on Expanding National Core Power Grids, enacted in March 2025.

The law includes measures to improve local acceptance, such as an additional 50 percent in subsidies for residents near large-scale transmission and substation facilities, and simplified procedures for public hearings.

The authorities also plan to reclaim "grid-squatting" capacity - where companies reserve grid access without actual generation projects - and reallocate it to waiting solar operators.

Kang noted that expanding solar supply without being able to connect to the grid amounts to a 'policy fraud'. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)