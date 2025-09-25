The much-awaited third season of Alice in Borderland has finally dropped on Netflix today, September 25 bringing back the spine-chilling world of survival games that kept audiences hooked across two thrilling seasons. Alice In Borderland: Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya's Netflix Thriller Series Renewed For Season 3 (Watch Video)

Survival Games Begin

Headlined by Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya, the Japanese live action series is based on Hara Aso’s popular manga of the same name. Directed by Shinsuke Sato and written by Yasuko Kuramitsu, the show has built a massive global fan following since its first season premiered in 2020. The story originally followed Arisu and his two friends who suddenly found themselves transported to a deserted, alternate Tokyo where survival depends on completing a series of dangerous, life-threatening games. With no way out, the players had to fight through unimaginable trials to stay alive.

'Alice in Borderland' Season 2 Recap

Season 2 was released in 2022, ended with surviving contestants rejecting the chance to remain in Borderland and choosing to return to the real world. Their memories of the games were erased, and Arisu and Usagi met again as strangers at a hospital, hinting at a possible fresh start. Squid Game: From Sweet Home to Alice in Borderland, 5 Exciting Shows To Check Out After You Finish Bingeing Netflix’s Latest Hit Series.

Watch Trailer of ‘Alice in Borderland’ Season 3:

About ‘Alice in Borderland’ Season 3

In the new season, the makers of Alice in Borderland are set to take fans on an emotional yet intense ride. Arisu and Usagi are now happily married, find their world turned upside down when Usagi is suddenly abducted. To save his wife, Arisu is forced to once again enter the dangerous realm of Borderland, where new enemies, twisted games and shocking revelations await. The cast includes Nijiro Murakami, Aya Asahina, Ayame Misaki, Dori Sakurada, Ayaka Miyoshi, Tomohisa Yamashita and Keita Machida with Akira Morii serving as producer.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Netflix ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2025 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).