Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 14: Kosmoderma Skin, Hair, Body Care Clinics, a premium provider of aesthetic and dermatology services, announces the opening of its newest branch on Sarjapura Road, Bengaluru. This expansion adds to Kosmoderma's city footprint and brings doctor-led skin, hair, and body care closer to residents in South-East Bengaluru.

The Sarjapura Road clinic is led by Dr. Kanupriya Jain. Dr. Jain holds an MBBS from Delhi University. Her work experience includes Internal Medicine at the University of Missouri, USA; the Jamaica Medical Council; and Medecins Sans Frontières (Amsterdam Wing). She completed training in Aesthetic Medicine at the Kosmoderma Academy of Aesthetic Medicine.

"I am excited to bring Kosmoderma's trusted doctor-led care to South-East Bengaluru," said Dr. Kanupriya Jain. "Our focus will be safe, personalised treatments that deliver effective, reliable results for every patient."

Bringing advanced skin, hair, and body care closer

The Kosmoderma Sarjapura clinic offers a full range of treatments, from laser hair removal and anti-ageing procedures to acne management and body contouring. All services are delivered under medical supervision using globally trusted technologies and devices cleared by the US FDA, where applicable.

Dr. Chytra V Anand, Founder and CEO of Kosmoderma, said,

Kosmoderma's goal has always been to bring science-backed skincare to people's doorsteps. With the Sarjapura branch, residents in South-East Bengaluru can access advanced cosmetic dermatology and aesthetic services without having to travel far.

Ms. Tanuushka K Lal, Chief Operating Officer of Kosmoderma, added,

Each new clinic reflects our commitment to medical excellence, safety, and a consistent patient experience. The Sarjapura Road centre is designed to deliver advanced care in a warm, clinical environment -- the way Kosmoderma has been known for nearly two decades.

Modern facility with patient-centric design

The Sarjapura clinic features modern equipment, devices cleared by the US FDA where applicable, and a calm, welcoming environment. Each treatment room is built for comfort and safety so patients feel confident during every step of their visit.

Dr. Nishtha Patel, Medical Head of Kosmoderma, added:

"As the Medical Head of Kosmoderma, we are committed to continuing the practice of aesthetic dermatology most righteously and ethically. Every Kosmoderma clinic is designed and operated with the same clinical integrity, patient safety, and transparent care so that each person feels secure in receiving the right treatment from our expert doctors."

About Kosmoderma

Kosmoderma Skin, Hair, Body Care Clinics is one of India's premium providers of aesthetic dermatology brands, founded by Dr. Chytra V Anand. With multiple branches in Bengaluru and a presence in Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi, Kosmoderma has been setting benchmarks in safe and effective cosmetic treatments for over 19 years. The clinic specializes in skin rejuvenation, laser treatments, hair restoration, anti-ageing therapies, and non-surgical aesthetic procedures -- all performed under qualified medical supervision.

