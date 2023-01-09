Clootrack's ability to process and analyse large amounts of data from multiple sources will help Kotak GI with informed decision-making

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited ("Kotak General Insurance") today announced that it has partnered with Clootrack, an AI-driven, real-time customer experience platform. The latter's comprehensive intelligent customer experience analytics platform offers a fully SAAS model, gathers and analyses billions of customer reviews to help enterprises understand "why" customer experience drops.

This tie-up will empower Kotak Mahindra General Insurance with actionable insights into its non-life insurance products through customer feedback and understand gaps in the market to improve its customer experience. Clootrack's ability to process and analyse large amounts of data from multiple sources will help Kotak GI with informed decision-making. The granular insights and findings will uncover patterns, trends, and relationships that can be used to fine-tune operations, improve customer offerings, and identify new growth opportunities.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kills Husband to Be With Facebook Lover in Bareilly, Three Arrested.

Pulak Sarmah, Senior Vice President & Head - Marketing, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance, said, "Customer insights are extremely crucial in today's age of rapidly evolving customer expectations which shape experiences. Specially in a category with very little product differentiation, creating positive customer experiences is imperative and Clootrack's platform will help us do that."

Shameel Abdulla, Chief Executive Officer of Clootrack, commented on the significance of the partnership, "We are proud to be associated with Kotak General Insurance. In this digital era, it is vital to manage moments of truth to create a positive customer experience, especially in general insurance products like motor, health, home, and commercial. This would entail training employees to handle customer interactions effectively, designing products or services that meet or exceed customer expectations, and using customer feedback to improve the overall customer experience. In this endeavour, Clootrack's AI capabilities will help with qualitative, strategic, and actionable insights to improve customer experience."

Also Read | India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI 2023, Guwahati Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited (Kotak General Insurance) is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Kotak General Insurance was established to service the growing non-life insurance segment in India. The company aims to cater to a wide range of customer segments & geographies offering an array of non-life insurance products like Motor, Health, Home etc. As a practice, the company seeks to provide a differentiated value proposition through customised products and services leveraging state of art technology and digital infrastructure.

For further information, please visit www.kotakgeneral.com.

Clootrack is an intelligent customer experience analytics platform for enterprises and high-stake decision-makers. Clootrack's powerful AI-driven engine helps brands understand the qualitative reasons "why" their customer experience drops. all in real-time.

For more information, please visit www.clootrack.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)