Lucknow, January 9: A 24-year-old woman killed her 27-year-old husband. Reportedly, the wife killed her husband for her Facebook lover. She had befriended her lover over Facebook sometime back and killed her husband to be with him.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Rohit Kumar. He was a resident of Kandharpur village, Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. His dead body was found at a filed near the cantonment area. Kanpur Shocker: Woman Kills Husband, Father-in-Law With Drug Overdose to Marry Lover; Arrested

TOI reported that victim Rohit Kumar, a resident of Kandharpur village, was found dead at a field in Cantonment area on Saturday. Police cracked the case within 24 hours and arrested Aarti, her Facebook friend Anuj Patel (20) and his friend Vivek Kumar (19) and booked them under sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC. They were sent to jail on Sunday, said SP (city) Rahul Bhati. UP Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Help of Lover in Rae Bareli After Extramarital Affair Discovered, Stages It As Suicide

In another similar case, a woman who was fond of watching television serials, took cue from a show and first allegedly killed her father-in-law by giving him an overdose of medicines and then savagely attacked her husband with the help of her paramour. Though the man survived the attack with critical injuries, the accused allegedly gave him an overdose of medicines which led to his death. The woman has been arrested.

