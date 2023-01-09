India will look to have their preparations for the World Cup in place when they face Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series, with the first one tomorrow, January 10. The Men in Blue have lost two successive ODI series towards the end of 2022—first to New Zealand and then to a spirited Bangladesh side. But India did manage to show what the potential of its players were when Ishan Kishan slammed a double hundred and Virat Kohli struck his 72nd international century in the 3rd game against Bangladesh. The hosts will look to carry on in that manner. Sri Lanka's last ODI assignment was a 1-1 draw against Afghanistan in November last year. Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Miss India vs Sri Lanka ODI Series As BCCI Decides Not To Rush Him, Say Sources.

The two sides recently played out an exciting T20I series, with India claiming the bragging rights at the end of the three-game affair. With confidence and momentum, most of India’s star performers would now head to the ODI series with the intent on repeating the same performance. The match is set to be played at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati and ahead of the ODI series opener, let us look at how the weather might be for this match.

Guwahati Weather Report

Expected weather in Guwahati at the time of this match (Source: Accuweather)

According to the weather report by Accuweather, the temperature would be suitable for a game of cricket. There is no forecast for rain at the time of this match. The temperature would be around 18-25 degrees during the game. Sunny weather is expected at the start of the match, but the temperature will fall as the match progresses. IND vs SL 1st ODI 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs Sri Lanka Cricket Match in Guwahati.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at this stadium is high-scoring, with batters finding value for their shots. This stadium is set to host its second ODI after one in 2018 when Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scored hundreds to help India chase down a total against West Indies. Chasing might be the ideal thing to do on this pitch and the team which wins the toss will look to do just that.

