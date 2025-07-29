BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29: KRAFTON, Inc. (CEO Chang-han Kim) held its IR presentation on July 29 and announced its business performance for the first half and second quarter of 2025.

On a consolidated basis under the Korean International Financial Reporting Standards (K-IFRS), KRAFTON, Inc. posted its highest-ever H1 performance, with revenue of KRW 1.5362T and OP of KRW 703.3B. Compared to the same period last year, revenue climbed by 11.9% and OP by 9.5%. For Q2, the company reported KRW 662B in revenue and KRW 246B in OP.

Key Achievements in H1 2025 and Future Strategy

Revenue breakdown by business segment includes KRW 543.2B in PC, KRW 960B in Mobile, and KRW 33B in Console/Others. On PC, robust growth centered on the PUBG: Battlegrounds (hereinafter referred to as "Battlegrounds") IP. Strong live service operations, including content diversification and the new introduction of the character upgrade system "Contender" in April, proved effective.

In the Mobile segment as well, progressive skins such as X-Suits, drove strong user engagement, making significant contributions to revenue. BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (hereinafter referred to as "BGMI") has been expanding its brand presence across both online and offline through collaborations with renowned Indian companies and preparing user-tailored marketing content as part of its optimization strategy to continuously grow its user base in the region.

In the second half of the year, KRAFTON, Inc. plans to focus on delivering cultural experiences that go beyond gaming through high-value collaborations with globally influential IPs such as France's ultra-luxury automotive brand Bugatti and world-renowned artist aespa. The company will also step up the expansion of the Battlegrounds IP across platforms and genres. The new top-down tactical shooter, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, will be unveiled to global users at gamescom, held in Germany in August, while the extraction shooter Project Black Budget is set for a closed alpha test in the second half of the year.

Strengthening and Discovering New Franchise IPs

KRAFTON, Inc. views publishing as a core pillar of global IP success and is making active investments to discover new franchise IPs. In line with the five-year mid-to-long-term plan announced earlier this year to secure "Big Franchise IPs," the company has launched a new pipeline of 13 game projects, backed by top-tier production leadership and development teams. KRAFTON, Inc. continues to expand its IP lineup through investments across genres and regions, while also strengthening its in-house development studios.

KRAFTON, Inc. is also accelerating IP growth by advancing its publishing strategies. In particular, the company is establishing a flexible and scalable 2nd Party Publishing (2PP) structure. Starting with "Rivals Hover League," a vehicle-based arena battle project by EF Games, which released its playable demo on the 25th, multiple 2PP projects are in the pipeline. Through this approach, KRAFTON, Inc. aims to create a publishing structure that encompasses both in-house development and external partnerships.

Various efforts are also underway to solidify inZOI as a long-term global live service title. The company's key strategy is to amplify user feedback and build trust through a player community-focused approach and region-specific publishing, supported by its global publishing organization. inZOI became the fastest-selling Korean package game to surpass 1 million units sold and ranked No. 1 in popularity across 27 countries in North America, Europe, and Asia a clear outcome of its global community-driven publishing strategy. KRAFTON, Inc. will continue to provide all-around support to help inZOI become a long-loved franchise IP and achieve sustainable growth.

Securing Future Growth Drivers and Mid-to-long-term Direction

Meanwhile, KRAFTON, Inc. is also working to shape the future of the gaming industry by securing core AI technologies and applying them to game services. The company unveiled "Orak," a benchmark that evaluates AI agents' gameplay capabilities based on large language models (LLM), which will be used to enhance the design of LLM-based agents going forward.

In addition, KRAFTON, Inc. rolled out a post-training technique jointly developed with SK Telecom and applied it to three 7B (7B parameters) open-source language models optimized for inference. Going forward, the company plans to further advance its game AI technologies by applying its own training methods to enhance both inference accuracy and efficiency while expanding their use to games that require complex reasoning.

KRAFTON, Inc. is also accelerating its efforts to secure new growth engines for sustainable expansion. Recognizing the growth potential of the global adtech sector and its synergy effects with KRAFTON, Inc., the company acquired Neptune in April and announced a strategic investment in ADK Group in July, one of Japan's top three comprehensive advertising firms, which has participated in the production committees of over 300 anime titles. The company also acquired the U.S.-based studio Eleventh Hour Games, securing one of the leading action RPG IPs, "Last Epoch." With this, KRAFTON, Inc. plans to further strengthen its presence in the global market.

