BusinessWire India
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 19: Continuing its ongoing reward campaign, KRAFTON India has rolled out another set of redeem codes, giving players a fresh chance to unlock exciting in-game content. With limited redemptions available per code, this release keeps the excitement high while encouraging players to redeem quickly and stay engaged with the evolving in-game experience.
Also Read | Bihar Weather Forecast: Severe Cold Wave Grips State As IMD Issues Alert for 27 Districts Including Begusarai and Madhubani.
Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
Also Read | US Green Card Lottery Programme Suspended by Donald Trump: Will It Hurt Indian Techies and Workers?.
1) HKZCZPSDTF66XTCG
2) HKZDZEFPSEQQG64Q
3) HKZEZ5V5HCQMDGC9
4) HKZFZR9C55GPT7GG
5) HKZGZ8683ENV38K4
6) HKZHZEG57DSE7S54
7) HKZIZ3FNTXKNBP3B
8) HKZJZKXXP7F9Q4WR
9) HKZKZR6MA9D35P3E
10) HKZLZSUGWBSGJ7XV
11) HKZMZVH9V8H8D6AP
12) HKZNZXNSWPJ8WR68
13) HKZOZXVABCTF8NWF
14) HKZPZKAX5P3865SB
15) HKZQZPW94HH6AN5R
16) HKZRZRHRGCTTFMVJ
17) HKZVZ8DNHVK8FG3E
18) HKZTZ5C7U5DBMGWB
19) HKZUZJQNF9Q95ENV
20) HKZBAZQ8QN5HAFVJ
21) HKZBBZGJMVG57UR3
22) HKZBCZEBTDRWRFBR
23) HKZBDZRTPUTFFPEU
24) HKZBEZDKJX5F5W3U
25) HKZBFZRS3W5U4SUE
26) HKZBGZ3GSAPU5C7M
27) HKZBHZMPVFBK5AUC
28) HKZBIZVDMKKEUBGV
29) HKZBJZJT7HWRV9DP
30) HKZBKZKSTSNMFURK
31) HKZBLZ7SXN7X63RN
32) HKZBMZ8E9H69BHBD
33) HKZBNZ79X8J8DGQQ
34) HKZBOZKSKANCVKUQ
35) HKZBPZKCAJJJ5MV8
36) HKZBQZS88NR739RM
37) HKZBRZB8E3X9CURE
38) HKZBVZTCESX6U3NV
39) HKZBTZ8UTEGWKATF
40) HKZBUZUKCTC6FKJK
41) HKZCAZJQFXPGX49A
42) HKZCBZWA4KVDSUU8
43) HKZCCZ9VGM4TPSPN
44) HKZCDZRQHP63UMH6
45) HKZCEZ7PH5M4QKHT
46) HKZCFZUA7435EDC3
47) HKZCGZHK9R5JWKUF
48) HKZCHZGGKCVX64RX
49) HKZCIZU6FD9JDW3U
50) HKZCJZCV5Q5QVBK6
51) HKZCKZQJM9NBK753
52) HKZCLZ9SR6D396AF
53) HKZCMZXB6BT3HQEM
54) HKZCNZD6KUN799NS
55) HKZCOZSCDXFH6GH8
56) HKZCPZS3HUTTCQ7T
57) HKZCQZDFD6TEGSJ6
58) HKZCRZAMQC6GUXBM
59) HKZCVZ8MGASPPFBJ
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
Step 2: Enter your Character ID
Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"
Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis
* A user cannot redeem a code twice
* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire
* If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message
* Each user account can redeem only one code per day
* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
* Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)
(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)