Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 21: KRAFTON India is strengthening its commitment to shaping the future of India's gaming industry by welcoming six startups into the second cohort of the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI). Building on the momentum of its successful inaugural batch, KIGI has expanded its cohort from four to six startups, extending its reach to emerging gaming hubs like Kolkata and Madurai, among others, reinforcing its mission to nurture a nationwide ecosystem of world-class game developers. KIGI supports emerging game development talent in India through mentorship programs spanning six months to a year and financial assistance of up to $150,000, empowering studios to create best-in-class games and drive industry innovation. Meet the cohorts:

* Kleanup Games, an indie studio based in Madurai and led by Studio Director Jaiwanth Shanmugam, is developing CHROMADI, a fast-paced, retro-inspired shoot-'em-up centered on colour-mixing mechanics and high-score action. Backed by original music from Audio Director Niranjan Nair and produced by Nandini Nachiar, the game blends old-school arcade energy with a modern edge and is slated for release in 2026.

* Advaita Interactive, founded by Judhajit Sarkar and based in Kolkata, is developing Inspectorium, a hidden object detective game set in a steampunk-inspired version of Victorian-era Calcutta. With episodic cases, real-time AI-powered interrogations, and immersive puzzle-solving, the game is set to release across mobile, PC, and VR platforms between 2025 and 2026.

* Singular Scheme, a Mumbai-founded indie studio led by Ahad Oomerbhoy, along with a team of eight, is developing Frontier Paladin, an RPG with action-tower defense elements set in a cursed battlefield filled with divine relics and ancient foes.

* Smash Head Studio, a Bangalore-based developer with over a decade of experience, is gearing up to launch Cricket Rivals, a fast-paced, real-time multiplayer mobile game that reimagines the spirit of cricket with quick, competitive matches designed for global appeal.

* Unwind Games, a mobile studio based in Hyderabad and founded by industry veterans Jayant Shukla and Khozema Abuwala, is developing BaoBao's Journey, a heartfelt casual puzzle game starring a lovable panda on a quest to build his dream mountain lodge. Designed to be both soothing and satisfying, the game combines thoughtful puzzles with cozy customization, offering players a relaxing and emotionally rich experience.

* Ginger Games, a studio from New Delhi founded in 2024 by Shrey Mishra, Sumit Batheja, and Piyush Kumar, is developing Monkey Mayhem, a vibrant hybrid-casual action-adventure mobile game set in the quirky "Monkey Universe." Featuring fast-paced auto-shooter gameplay, dynamic biomes, crafting and combat, and a rich narrative, the game follows a brave monkey named Piklu on a chaotic mission to rescue his friends and is slated for release in February 2026. KIGI's new cohort follows the completion of its inaugural incubation cycle, during which several gaming startups wrapped up their development phases. These startups are spanning locations from Kohima to Gurgaon, and New Delhi to Bangalore are now preparing to formally launch games built under the KIGI programme. The first cohort of the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) is making waves in the Indian gaming landscape. ReDimension Games is already available on Steam, while Shura Games and Dunali Games have successfully soft-launched their titles on Play Store, marking major milestones in their journey. Arjuna Studios, too, is gearing up for its own release. Their progress is a testament to KIGI's mission to empower India's next generation of game developers, providing them with the resources, mentorship, and support needed to bring world-class games to market. Anuj Sahani, Head of KRAFTON India Incubator Program and India Publishing Advisor, said, "India's game development talent is brimming with potential, and at KIGI, we are dedicated to unlocking new opportunities for them to thrive. With an expanded cohort, a wider regional focus, and strengthened partnerships with some of the biggest names in technology, we are equipping game developers with the resources, mentorship, and support they need to build games that can stand out globally. We look forward to seeing how these talented teams push creative and technical boundaries in the coming months." Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON India, said, "At KRAFTON India, we see the future of gaming as a vibrant tapestry woven with diverse ideas and bold creativity. Gaming is more than just a form of entertainment, it's a tool for connection, expression, and cultural influence. By empowering diverse voices and championing innovation, with our second cohort, we're setting the stage for a future where Indian game developers are defining trends, telling new stories, and pushing the boundaries of what gaming can be." Rob Schoeppe, Chief Commercial Officer, AccelByte, said, "Partnering with KRAFTON India's KIGI program is a natural extension of our mission at AccelByte to empower developers with the tools they need to stay focused on making great and exceptional games. India's gaming landscape is evolving rapidly, and we see immense potential in the talent and innovation emerging from this market. Through KIGI, we're excited to support the next wave of Indian game studios by providing them with scalable, developer-friendly backend solutions that remove technical hurdles and accelerate their path to success." By strategically identifying and nurturing high-potential studios, KIGI is shaping India's growth as a global powerhouse in game development and innovation. The second cohort is supported by an expanded network of global technology leaders like AWS, AccelByte, AppMagic and Liftoff's GameRefinery. With the support of these industry-leading partners, incubated startups will receive crucial cloud computing resources, backend infrastructure, and expert guidance ensuring they have the necessary tools to develop and scale competitive gaming experiences globally.

