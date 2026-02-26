PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 26: KRAFTON, Inc. today unveiled a new corporate vision and set of core values designed to guide the company's long-term strategy and global growth. The announcement was made during the company's town hall event, KRAFTON LIVE TALK (KLT).

Under the theme "Organizational Alignment Toward One Direction at a Point of Change," CEO CH Kim introduced KRAFTON's new vision:

"We pioneer the path to players' dreams. With bold imagination and breakthrough technology, we create unforgettable worlds for fans across the globe."

The new vision reinforces KRAFTON's commitment to its core gaming business while positioning the company for sustainable growth built on its strengths in game development, publishing, and technology.

'Pioneer the Undiscovered' Defines Strategic Direction

KRAFTON introduced a new corporate slogan, "Pioneer the Undiscovered," reflecting its ambition to strengthen major franchise IP while continuing to explore new genres and creative formats.

As part of its mid-to-long-term strategy, KRAFTON will pursue a "Learn-Fast, Scale-Up" model to identify and validate new franchise IP through targeted early releases before expanding successful titles globally.

The company will continue investing in technology, including AI tools that support development workflows and enhance gameplay experiences, while maintaining its primary focus on building compelling games for players.

Five Core Values to Guide Execution

To operationalize its vision, KRAFTON established five core values that will serve as guiding principles across studios and publishing teams:

* Aim for Bold Objectives

* Depth Builds the Edge

* Imagination + Technology

* Fan-First Thinking

* Embrace Global Perspectives

These values are intended to align teams around shared standards for decision-making, creativity, and long-term growth.

New Corporate Identity Reflects Global Publisher Role

KRAFTON also revealed a refreshed corporate identity titled "Perspective Shift," symbolizing the importance of challenging conventional viewpoints to unlock new creative possibilities.

The updated visual identity introduces a bold red brand color designed to strengthen global recognition and reflect KRAFTON's evolution as a global publisher representing diverse studios and franchise IP.

"KRAFTON is a company that pioneers the path to players' dreams," said CEO CH Kim. "The company's new vision and core values will serve as the starting point for change - delivering unforgettable experiences to fans worldwide in KRAFTON's unique way and expanding the possibilities of the gaming industry through bold imagination."

KRAFTON plans to support the rollout of the new vision and values through company-wide training and internal programs designed to ensure consistent alignment across its global organization.

More information about KRAFTON can be found at https://krafton.com/en.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is built on a global network of 21 creative studios that include PUBG Studios, Bluehole, RisingWings, Striking Distance Studios, Dreamotion, Unknown Worlds, 5minlab, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, OVERDARE, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, Neptune, JOFSoft, ADK, Eleventh Hour Games, Omnicraft Labs, Olive Tree Games, and Moonshot Games.

Each independent studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTON's platforms and services.

KRAFTON is responsible for premier game IPs, including PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company with world-class development capabilities, continuously exploring new possibilities that enhance the gameplay experience -- including AI and other emerging technologies. For more information, visit www.krafton.com

About KRAFTON India

In India, KRAFTON is responsible for premier mobile games, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 250 million downloads, Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India, among others. Committed to enhancing the start-up ecosystem in India, KRAFTON has invested over $200 million in several Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology, since 2021. KRAFTON actively supports India's game development ecosystem through its KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator.

