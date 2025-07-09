NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 9: KRBL Limited, India's leading rice company and the parent organisation behind the world's No. 1 Basmati rice brand--India Gate; has officially entered the health-focused FMCG segment with the launch of India Gate Uplife, a new brand designed to empower consumers towards healthy eating.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh Today: Essential Services, Transportation and Banking Sector Disrupted Across Several States; Barring West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, Situation Remains Peaceful (Watch Video).

The debut range under the India Gate Uplife portfolio includes two functional blended edible oils: GUT Pro Oil, India's first gut-friendly cooking oil, and Weight Watchers, a weight-management variant. These products have been developed to offer targeted health benefits for digestive wellness and calorie-conscious eating while preserving the flavour and familiarity of everyday Indian cooking.

GUT Pro Oil is fortified with Pro Digest™, a proprietary system that supports digestive balance. With 40% higher Gamma Oryzanol content compared to the leading brand in the category, the formulation delivers proven anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, supporting gut health and normal blood function. The launch campaign draws a compelling parallel between the human body and a high-performance engine, with the message: "Keep Your Gut Revving."

Also Read | Death Cap: The Mushroom Behind Deadly Dinner in Australia.

Weight Watchers, a second offering under the same line, features Lite Soak technology, which helps reduce oil absorption, enabling lower calorie intake without compromising on taste. This variant is also enriched with Gamma Oryzanol, known for its cholesterol-lowering and health benefits.

"The launch of India Gate Uplife marks a strategic step in KRBL's vision to evolve into a multi-category, multi-brand FMCG player. With Uplife, we're building on the trust of India Gate to meet the evolving aspirations of Young India, offering products that are thoughtful, purposeful, and seamlessly integrated into everyday living. Uplife is more than just a new offering--it's our commitment to becoming a long-term lifestyle partner for today's dynamic consumer," Ayush Gupta, India Business Head, KRBL Limited.

The products are currently available across modern trade outlets, leading e-commerce and quick commerce platforms; and to be followed by general trade. The launch will be amplified with a full-funnel 360° push, spanning digital channels, OTT along with in-store visibility. In its first phase, the brand has also onboarded nutritionists, food influencers, and fitness creators to build awareness around gut health and smart cooking oils; along with creator-led content, and health-focused integrations.

This launch marks a critical milestone in KRBL's transformation into a diversified, health-first FMCG player. The company plans to expand the Uplife range across multiple categories, building a robust portfolio of functionally enhanced food products aligned with the aspirations of modern Indian households for a healthy lifestyle.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)