Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 22 (ANI/NewsReach): Kshitij Vivan Education, a leading institute in the field of Animation, Graphic design, Multimedia Designing, VFX, and Gaming, continues to make waves in the education sector. Established in 2009 by Ashish Goel, a management-qualified professional with extensive experience in marketing and sales, the institute has been instrumental in providing technical support to young and enterprising students, as well as the semi-organised sector of the industry.

With a vision to add value to stakeholders in a rapidly evolving world dominated by constant innovation, Kshitij Vivan Education has become a beacon of excellence. Ashish Goel, an MBA graduate from the prestigious Symbiosis Institute of Foreign Trade in Pune, has been the driving force behind the institute's success.

Also Read | Belarusian Activist Raman Pratasevich Pardoned: State Media.

In its early years, Kshitij Vivan Education operated under the franchise of Maac (Maya Academy of Advance Cinematic), a renowned brand of Aptech. During this period, the institute operated as Maac Ahmedabad Satellite Road. However, in 2018, the institute took a significant leap by establishing its own brand, Kshitij Vivan Education, and has since become one of the leading institutes in Ahmedabad.

The courses offered by Kshitij Vivan Education cover a wide range of creative fields, including Animation, VFX, Filmmaking, Gaming, Web, and Graphics Design. These career-oriented courses have prepared thousands of students for successful careers, equipping them with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their chosen fields.

Also Read | Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction: Google Win Probability Predicts Evenly-Matched Contest Between Both Teams in IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Match.

One of the distinguishing features of Kshitij Vivan Education is its dedicated Research & Development team, composed of industry professionals from Animation, Graphic designing, Multimedia Designing, VFX, and Gaming. This team works diligently to develop comprehensive and industry-relevant curricula for each course offered by the institute, ensuring that students receive the highest quality education.

Recognizing the importance of skilled faculty, Kshitij Vivan Education conducts rigorous faculty training programs. These programs are designed to enhance the teaching abilities of instructors, ensuring that students receive the best possible education. The faculty members are trained by industry professionals with vast experience in the animation industry, thus sharpening their creative and technical skills.

Kshitij Vivan Education has earned a reputation for its commitment to providing top-notch job placements for its graduates. The institute maintains strong industry connections, allowing students to benefit from valuable networking opportunities and exposure to real-world projects. Graduates of Kshitij Vivan Education have gone on to achieve remarkable success in their respective fields, carving a niche for themselves in the competitive creative industry.

As technology continues to shape our world, Kshitij Vivan Education remains at the forefront, empowering aspiring animators, graphic designers, multimedia designers, VFX artists, and gamers with the skills they need to thrive in this dynamic and exciting field. With its unwavering dedication to excellence, Kshitij Vivan Education continues to shape the future of the creative industry in Ahmedabad and beyond.

In conclusion, Kshitij Vivan Education stands as a testament to the power of education and the transformative potential of creativity. Through its comprehensive courses, industry connections, and commitment to student success, the institute is nurturing the next generation of creative minds, ready to make their mark in the digital era.

For more information visit: https://goo.gl/maps/W7QyzbwfMMKPRtUr8

https://goo.gl/maps/6BQKGnhUyDUThifR7

This story has been provided by NewsReach. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsReach)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)