New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI/PNN): Land prices near the Yamuna Expressway, which connects Delhi and Agra, are poised to jump rapidly as the upcoming Jewar international airport starts taking shape, according to real estate experts.

Land prices in micro markets near the Yamuna Expressway and Dwarka Expressway, the under-construction highway from Delhi to Gurgaon, have already soared but are projected to jump further.

"The areas in the vicinity of the two expressways are set for a huge boom due to improved road connectivity, which will get a further boost from the Jewar Airport as more residential, commercial, and office space projects are launched in the area. Our research shows significant value unlocking in real estate in the area. We see land delivering returns of upwards of 15 per cent for the long-term and 25 per cent or more in the short-term," said Vishal Srivastava, Co-founder of F.A.R. World Estate, a pioneer in the field of real estate and related services in Delhi and NCR.

Residential, Commercial, and Institutional land Developed by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) near Jewar Airport has become a real estate hot-spot for investors.

"Property in and around the Yamuna Expressway has offers great potential for appreciation in the coming years. Moreover, once the Jewar Airport begins operations by 2024, it will give a big boost to real estate demand and prices in the area. This is truly the best time to invest in real estate in the vicinity of the project," said Manish Srivastava, Co-founder F.A.R. World Estate.

Similarly, the other fast-emerging real estate hub in the NCR region is the Dwarka Expressway zone. Developers are estimated to have invested Rs. 60,000 crores in the development of residential and commercial properties in the area. Its proximity with the IT Business hub in Gurugram and Dwarka makes it an excellent choice for real estate, both for investors as well as end-users.

"F.A.R. World Estate is advising buyers on residential and commercial investments in Dwarka Expressway zone, where prices have risen by 25 per cent, and can increase by a further 50 per cent once commercial spaces such as logistics park, IT park, sports complexes, convention centres, and warehouses come up," said Vishal Srivastava.

