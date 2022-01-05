Haveri, Januatry 5: In an incident of online fraud, a man was duped for Rs 12.8 lakh by cyber fraudsters in Karnataka’s Haveri district. A complaint has been lodged by the victim, Pradeep Bosle, with the Cyber Economics and Narcotic Crimes (CEN) cell in the city. Bosle is a cable operator. He was duped on the pretext of promising a hefty return on the investment. Online Fraud In Mumbai: 60-Year-Old Retired Bank Manager Duped Of Rs 12.50 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters By Sending Lottery Ticket To Trap Her.

According to a report published in The Times of India, two months back, the online fraudster Bosle through social media. She introduced himself as Bankla Perez, an accountant in Jinebi Pharma and Cosmetic — a UK-based company. The accused also made a business chat through WhatsApp.

In the group, the accused said that her company needed 400 liters of herbal odorata oil. She further informed that her company was importing it from Ma Bhavani Enterprises in India at Rs 5.25 lakh per litre. Bankla offered that Bosle could earn money by exporting the same material after purchasing. Online Fraud In Noida: South Korean National Duped Of Rs 40,000 By Cyber Fraudsters; Case Registered.

As per the report, the accused also shared details of two representatives of Bhavani Enterprises – Anjali Bhavai and Sonali Singh. Bosle contacted Anjali and purchased one-litre herbal odorata oil by transferring Rs 2.8 lakh. The victim again ordered 19 litres of oil worth Rs 66.4 lalkh.

Anjali asked him to transfer Rs 10 lakh in advance. After Bosle transferred the money in two equal installments, the fraudsters switched off their phones. After realising that he was being duped, the victim approached the police. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

