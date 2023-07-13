PNN

New Delhi [India], July 13: CII Young Indians (Yi), together with the famous Indian cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, launched the Yi Masoom Cricket Trophy yesterday at Taj Palace, New Delhi. The trophy gets its name from Yi Masoom Vertical, which spreads awareness about sexual violence against children. Propelled by the motto "play for a cause", the ingenious sporting initiative seeks to address the pressing issue of child sexual abuse by combining cricket, teamwork and learning in an impactful manner.

The cricket tournament takes inspiration from the Indian Premier League, with 55 Yi chapter cricket teams already bought by Yi member corporate organizations through an IPL-like team auction held in April. The 55 teams, starting with regional tournaments, will be competing to play at the National Championship at the grand finale.

Yi, known for its significant contributions towards bolstering youth leadership, nation-building, and thought leadership, sees this as an opportunity to build physical fitness, mental health and team spirit amongst its members and stakeholders. The initiative takes a significant step forward in Yi's journey towards using the unifying force of collaboration as a catalyst for positive change in society.

Dilip Krishna, President-India G20YEA & National Chairman, CII-Young Indians (Yi), expressed his enthusiasm about the event, stating, "We have organised the Yi Masoom Cricket Trophy, to tap into India's love for Cricket to build awareness about the importance of creating a safe and secured environment for our children, to build them as responsible future Leaders for our Nation.."

Young Indians (Yi), an integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry, is a movement that brings together Indian youth to lead, co-create, and influence India's future. With over 5,700 members across 63 city chapters, Yi has become a dynamic community of entrepreneurs, business owners, professionals, and influencers under the age of 45. The organization focuses on empowering and educating young leaders while fostering stakeholder engagement through various projects, including Masoom, Road Safety, Health, Accessibility, Climate Change, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation.

