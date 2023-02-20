New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI/PNN): Laval Green Tea introduces India's first-ever effervescent green tea tablet that can be used anywhere and anytime. All you have to do is add a tablet to a glass of water, and the tablet will fizz and dissolve. Laval Green Tea's unique green tea tables are the most convenient alternative to traditional green tea bags. These green tables allow you to have a healthy cup of green tea hot or chilled whenever you want and wherever you want. Moreover, Laval Green Tea is packed with nutrients and antioxidants, boosting your health in varied ways.

Over the past few years, Indians have gradually started embracing green tea as a healthy alternative to regular Indian tea. As a result of its growing demand, several companies have introduced new green tea products to the market, including green tea bags, instant green tea mixes, and iced green tea alongside the traditional loose green tea leaves. In fact, the green tea bags segment dominated the market with a share of 36.9% of the total market in 2018.

Also Read | Maharashtra 51/1 in 14.2 Overs #MAHvSAU #CKNayudu #PQF2 Scorecard:….

However, many people find it quite inconvenient to deal with saggy green tea bags after using them. So, Laval Green Tea has brought first-of-its-kind effervescent green tea tablets that dissolve into water instantly and gives you a refreshing cup of green tea. People can now enjoy their cups of green tea without being worried about the saggy tea bags. Moreover, you can now drink green tea on the go without waiting for anything.

Green tea is associated with several health benefits that include better skin, improved brain function, healthy liver, and weight loss support. People can now get all these benefits conveniently at any time by using Laval Green Tea tables.

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly Lauds Rohit Sharma and Co. After Second Test Win Over Australia, Says ‘India Bat and Bowl Better Than Any Opposition on Turning Pitches’.

Laval Green Tea tablets are made from high-quality green tea extract, making them more potent than regular green tea. The brand is dedicated to delivering the highest quality products to its customers. Laval Green Tea is 100% organic and tested for all banned substances. In addition, these tablets are 100% natural and vegan, making them fit for consumption by everyone, irrespective of their dietary choices.

Laval Green Tea is on a mission to help you incorporate green tea into your regular diet. No matter what your health goals are, you can now enjoy a refreshing cup of green tea conveniently and without compromising the quality. This way, Laval Green Tea aims to become an all-in-one solution for your daily health.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)