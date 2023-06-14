India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], June 14: Lead Angels, an angel network formed by a team of three originally from IIT Bombay, has announced a complimentary membership for select investors for one year - a move to introduce affordable startup investing with like-minded people who evaluate and invest in startups together ensuring objectivity, knowledge sharing and better results.

Lead Angels, today, is a network of over 400 angel investors from diverse backgrounds from India and overseas who have invested in over 100 startups. The Lead Angels portfolio includes some of the marquee names like Shopkirana, Supr Daily, Godesi, Ockypocky, PlanetSpark, SkyeAir, Dhruva Space and Agrix amongst others.

As the first external CEO of SINE, IIT Bombay and with years of investing in public and private markets, Sushanto Mitra emphasizes the importance of a thorough check while evaluating startups. The Lead Angels Investment Committee also comprises E.N. Venkat a graduate of BITS Pilani & IIMA, who is with Aavishkaar Frontier Fund and Prof. Dhruv Nath with a doctorate from IIT Delhi, who was a professor at MDI Gurgaon as well as author of two bestselling books on startups including 'Funding My Startup and Other Nightmares".

This will be the first time that a traditional investor led Angel network like Lead Angels is offering its membership for free of course only for a year.

"As we celebrate a decade of achievements, we are thrilled to offer this to empower a wider audience of active and knowledgeable investors and create a vibrant and inclusive ecosystem for startups. This move aligns with our mission to democratize angel investing and drive innovation to new heights", says Sushanto Mitra, CEO- Lead Angels

Lead Angels has firmly established its reputation as a trusted player in the startup investment space by prioritizing due diligence and thorough vetting processes. As part of its unwavering commitment to investing wisely, Lead Angels diligently assesses companies and founders before making any investment decisions.

Lead Angels is also known for dropping deals despite getting overwhelming investor interest if their due diligence (both legal and financial) fails.

Since the launch of the SEBI approved Cat I Angel fund in Feb' 2022, Lead Angels has invested in over 30 startups with total commitments upwards of INR 80 Crores. This strategic move of launching the fund has also helped the members get access to a digital way of investing in startups.

The member base comprises accomplished entrepreneurs, seasoned professionals, and industry veterans who form a formidable group bringing their extensive network, wisdom and knowledge to evaluate, invest in and subsequently support startups. Members at Lead Angels include professionals at CEO, CTO and CFO positions in global and Indian Fortune 50 companies.

"I took the risk of joining Lead Angels as its first member in 2013 and the experience over the years has not only been both fun and educative but surprisingly profitable too. It's nice to invest with people who are like-minded, says Ratish Nair, a media professional and a pass out from IIM Calcutta.

As Lead Angels looks to the future, it remains committed to providing a supportive ecosystem for startups and aims to bridge the gap between investors and entrepreneurs.

