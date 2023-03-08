New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/SRV): For a considerable amount of time, women have been pushing boundaries in various industries, persevering through obstacles and stereotypes regardless of their background. In recognition of the relentless dedication that women exhibit in their pursuit of success in the professional world, SRV Media, an integrated marketing agency headquartered in Pune with a presence throughout India, has curated a list of five exceptional women who consistently strive to exceed limits and break barriers.

Shatakshi, Founder and CEO, Confused Genius

Shatakshi's outlook on life is to seize every opportunity and make the best of it. This philosophy has carried over into her professional choices as well. She started with her NGO when the opportunity came and then quickly established Confused Genius, a digital marketing agency that operates across multiple domains and geographies. Shatakshi's team is an excellent example of effectively managing a 100 per cent work-from-home setup. Shatakshi holds a degree from the Indian Institute of Management, Indore, and has nearly a decade of experience in the digital marketing field. As a solopreneur, she is unafraid to share her humorous yet outspoken opinions on her Facebook and Instagram accounts, which have earned her a devoted following.

Surabhi Dewra, Founder of Career Guide

Surabhi is a versatile entrepreneur with career counselling experience from 2011. She established Career Guide to assist young students and their parents in selecting a career path that aligns with their aptitudes and attitudes. Surabhi is responsible for product development, counselling, budgeting, marketing, recruitment, and team management as the company's founder. She is an unwavering problem-solver who tenaciously advocates for women in leadership positions. Through her initiative, Surabhi annually provides career counselling to over 5 million students throughout India. In addition, she is a well-known television personality on education, career counselling, and women's leadership.

Ichcha Ashish Wanjari, Co-founder of AmTrue

Meet Ichcha, the founder of AmTrue, a company that believes in the power of truth. For Ichcha, the truth starts with oneself, and this belief has driven her to create a venture that helps women lead healthier and more comfortable lives. With fearlessness and confidence, Ichcha introduced the Q cup, a product that provides relief and prevents discomfort and infections during menstruation. Her vision is not only to sell natural and safe products but to create a holistic platform for women. This Women's Day, Ichcha has an important message: "Know yourself, then the world will recognize you." Through her work at AmTrue, she inspires women to believe in themselves, embrace their truths, and take action towards a brighter future.

Dr Kavya Singh, Founder - Director of DocStokes Newz Health Pvt. Ltd.

Dr Kavya Singh, a Dental Surgeon turned entrepreneur, is the Founder-Director of DocStokes Newz Health Pvt. Ltd. Her interest in the intersection of technology and healthcare led her to establish a Healthcare Digital Marketing Company, which focuses on improving the online presence of healthcare organizations. Her passion for medicine and technology has helped several hospitals, clinics, and individual practitioners achieve their digital marketing goals. Her innovative approach has garnered recognition in the healthcare marketing industry, and her company has received multiple awards for its outstanding work. Dr Kavya's success as an entrepreneur stems from her dedication to improving the healthcare industry through digital means.

Ruchika Bhalla, AVP-Marketing, DASV Technologies Pvt Ltd

With over 16 years of experience in various industries, Ruchika is a seasoned marketing professional who has served with several well-known companies such as E-Serve International, Standard Chartered Bank in Dubai, Hutchisson, and IHC. Her expertise in digital marketing, web strategies and CRM has helped her to thrive in the ever-changing business environment. As a yoga enthusiast, she understands the importance of maintaining a perfect work-life balance and advocates for fitness at all ages. She firmly believes that women in India are making remarkable progress in their respective domains and contributing to the country's development. Ruchika is currently a vital member of the leadership team at DASV Technologies Pvt. Ltd., where she is helping to build a start-up real estate fintech organization based in Noida. She played a crucial role in the successful launch of PeProp.Money- an app-based real estate marketplace for buyers and investors to book their property and earn millions in rewards and cashback.

Not only have these women established themselves as notable figures, but they have also become a source of motivation for those who aspire to follow in their footsteps. In its effort to support feminist ideals, SRV Media has compiled this list with the intention of highlighting the stories of female trailblazers who have achieved groundbreaking success in their respective fields.

For more information, email us at PRenquiry@srvmedia.com

