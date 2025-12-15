NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 15: Leading Realty developer Royal Green Realty, a dynamic and rapidly growing name in the Indian real estate sector, proudly announces the celebration of its 5th Founder's Day. This significant milestone commemorates five years of unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and trust, establishing the company as a key player in reshaping the real estate scenario across the National Capital Region (NCR) and beyond.

Since its inception, Royal Green Realty has successfully focused on developing world-class residential and commercial spaces that prioritize quality, timely delivery, and a resident-centric approach. The company has rapidly expanded its footprint, executing prestigious projects in key strategic locations across the nation, including Gurugram, Bahadurgarh, and Indore.

The celebration is a testament to the strong trust the brand has garnered from its stakeholders. Over the past five years, Royal Green Realty has remained dedicated to creating spaces that foster community living and overall well-being, with numerous families already residing in and appreciating its developments. The company's vision extends beyond construction, focusing on delivering holistic living and working environments.

Commenting on the milestone, Yashank Wason, Managing Director, Royal Green Realty, said, "Completing five years is both a moment of reflection and a springboard for the future. While milestones are celebrated as numbers, real growth is driven by people. No organization can scale without a strong, committed team, and I sincerely credit our entire workforce for turning our vision into reality. By consistently delivering on our promises, we have earned the invaluable trust of our homebuyers."

He further added, "As we move forward, we are gearing up to launch new projects across Gurugram, Amritsar, Sonipat, and several other locations across the country. I would also like to express my heartfelt gratitude to our growth partners, consultants, advisors, and promoters for their guidance and unconditional support throughout this journey. Our commitment remains absolute-to reshape the Indian real estate sector through ethical practices, superior craftsmanship, and a global outlook."

Sharing his thoughts, Varun Kumar Makhija, Director, Royal Green Realty, said, "This five-year journey has been deeply personal as well as professional for me. I would like to thank my parents for their constant encouragement and for being the guiding light in every decision I have taken. I also wish to acknowledge the immense sacrifices made by the women in our families no growth, whether personal or organizational, is possible without their unwavering support."

He further added, "Looking ahead, we have a clear and ambitious roadmap for expansion. Over the next five years, Royal Green Realty aims to significantly scale its presence across multiple cities, strengthen its project portfolio, and set new benchmarks in quality and customer satisfaction. Our focus remains on sustainable growth, strategic market expansion, and creating long-term value for all stakeholders."

During Founder's Day celebrations, Royal Green Realty also recognised and felicitated nearly 10 long-standing employees for their exceptional dedication and valuable contributions, acknowledging their unwavering commitment to the company's growth journey since its inception over the past five years.

Royal Green Realty now looks forward to its next phase of growth, with plans to launch multiple landmark developments while continuing to uphold its reputation as a trusted and forward-looking developer committed to crafting distinguished and sustainable living spaces.

