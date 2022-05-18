New Delhi [India] May 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading women's fashion brand - W, opened its largest experiential store in the heart of Bengaluru, Indira Nagar. Spread across two floors, the digitally enhanced store offers a bouquet of experiences and reaffirms the brand's promise of offering the complete Head-to-toe fashion solution to the contemporary Indian women. It houses the complete range of W products across multiple categories like apparel, footwear, cosmetics and jewellery; with each product carefully curated with fashion, fit and quality at the core.

The new retail identity of the brand is unconventional and chic with a sublime blend of modernity and Indian vibes. It presents diverse offerings with a story-telling approach, giving the consumer an option to mix-&-match different products and experience their perfect Head-to-toe look.

Talking about the newly opened concept store, Anant Daga, Managing Director, TCNS Clothing Co Ltd said, "Our new store is a glimpse into the future of what the brand is going to bring to its consumers. At W, we've always believed in staying ahead of the fashion curve. Our consumer has evolved with time, and so has the brand. In the last couple of years, W has moved from an apparel only brand to a lifestyle brand that offers complete wardrobe solution to its consumers, and our new store is a true representation of that. Housing our diverse range of collections and new product categories, this store has brought life to all the new initiatives that we've incubated over the last couple of years for our ever-evolving consumer."

In addition to offering multiple product categories, the store also offers new collections from Folksong - an exclusive collection which offers Authentic, Soulful and Handcrafted products, Wishful - a premium occasion wear with elegant ethnic designs and western wear which presents Indian design inspiration in classy western silhouettes. Moreover, being an inclusive fashion brand, W has also added Plus sizes, an extension to their existing size chart - 20 and 22; ensuring the newly launched styles are available across size range for its consumers.

W by TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd. is a mirror for the new age Indian woman who are rooted at home and taking on the world with panache, playing myriad of roles with elan and taking on the challenges in her stride. With a unique design sensibility, the Indian Salwar-Kameez was transformed into its chic and urban yet comfortable form. It is a brand that provides contemporary Indian wear for the working woman and homemaker and believes in delivering design functionality with mix n match combinations.

TCNS is India's leading women's branded Apparel Company. The company designs, manufactures, markets and retails a wide portfolio of women's branded apparel across multiple brands. Its product portfolio includes top-wear, bottom-wear, drapes, combination sets and accessories that cater to a wide variety of the wardrobe requirements of the Indian woman, including everyday wear, casual wear, work-wear and occasion wear. It sells its products across India and through multiple distribution channels. As of March 31st, 2022, it sold its products through 600+ exclusive brand outlets, 2000+ large format store outlets and 1000+ multi-brand outlets. It also sells its products through exclusive brand outlets in Nepal, Mauritius and Sri Lanka. In addition, it sells its products through its website and online retailers.

