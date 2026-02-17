New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): Special traffic arrangements will be implemented in the national capital on February 18, Wednesday, from 1600 hrs to 2200 hrs in view of the AI Impact Summit-2026, officials said.

According to the advisory, commuters are advised to plan their travel in advance, avoid affected stretches, and follow directions issued by traffic personnel deployed on duty.

Also Read | West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: BJP Announces 'Parivartan Yatra' Ahead of State Polls.

Authorities have suggested the following alternate routes to ease congestion during the specified hours.

The Suggested Alternate Routes are San Martin Marg, Panchsheel Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Lodhi Road, South Avenue Road, Vandematram Marg, Barapullah Road, Ring Road, Tilak Marg, Ferozshah Road, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg, and K. Kamraj Marg

Also Read | Nigeria Investigates Temu for Possible Data Privacy Breaches.

According to the release, the authorities requested commuters to cooperate with authorities and avoid the affected routes wherever possible. It has also advised commuters to plan journeys in advance and allow extra travel time.

The Delhi Police further stated that motorists must strictly comply with directions issued by traffic personnel deployed at key intersections across the city. Citizens have been urged to observe traffic rules, maintain proper lane discipline, and avoid unnecessary halts on major carriageways.

The advisory also appealed to motorists to remain patient, adhere to all traffic regulations, and extend full cooperation to authorities to ensure smooth vehicular movement during the summit hours.

The Research Symposium on "AI and Its Impact" will be held on February 18, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital as the principal academic platform of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026. IIIT Hyderabad is serving as the knowledge partner for the Symposium.

The event has received around 250 research submissions from Africa, Asia and Latin America, reflecting strong participation from the Global South.

The Symposium will be graced by H.E. Alar Karis, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State Jitin Prasada.

Featuring plenary sessions, international research presentations and Global South poster showcases, the Symposium will bring together leading AI pioneers and institutions to deliberate on AI-driven scientific discovery, safety and governance frameworks, equitable access to compute infrastructure and collaborative research across the Global South.

An industry session will also be organized at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

In addition, the "AI by HER: Global Impact Challenge" will be held at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi. The initiative is aimed at promoting women-led innovation in artificial intelligence and is being implemented in partnership with NITI Aayog's Women Entrepreneurship Platform.

The Challenge invites women technologists to present AI solutions addressing large-scale and real-world public challenges. Selected solutions will be showcased at the summit, with awards of up to Rs 2.50 crore.

The Summit will also feature keynote addresses, panel discussions and roundtable meetings at Bharat Mandapam, Sushma Swaraj Bhawan and Ambedkar Bhawan in New Delhi.

A Summit Dinner will be hosted at the Convention Centre in the national capital. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)