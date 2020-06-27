New Delhi [India] June 27 (ANI/Mediawire): The Indian music industry lost one of its brightest stars with the death of Wajid Khan. His passion for music, his groovy chartbusters, and his ever-ready smile will always be remembered fondly but his fans will be glad to know that they have an opportunity to watch their favorite composer on Times of Music, a show that last saw Wajid Khan doing what he does best - create music!

"This time has been extremely hard for us. Wajid was one of the most generous and kind individuals. One thing we will always remember is his laugh; his attitude towards life and the art is what gave soul to the music we made. It's like losing a piece of my heart but like I've said before, my brother is a legend and legends don't die," shared Sajid Khan, Composer in a heartfelt message.

MX Original Series - Times of Music introduces viewers to a one-of-its-kind musical show, bringing together 20 musical legends who will be seen creating mesmerizing versions of each other's most celebrated tunes, giving a new flavor to your iconic favorites.

Episode 5 of this reality chat show will see Sajid-Wajid recreate Anand - Milind's popular track 'Akele Hai Toh Kya Gham Hai' with Wajid Khan lending his voice to the song.

This episode pays tribute to the music maestro who has been an integral part of the Indian music industry; his songs are irreplaceable and will be etched in minds and hearts forever. They say music lives on...as will Wajid Khan (1972 - Forever).

