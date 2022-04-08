New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI/Mediawire): After a successful first season, the second season of Levi's®[?] x Deepika Padukone has been launched in India.

Inspired by Padukone's signature cool athleisure-meets-effortlessly sexy style, the collection features elevated dyeing techniques, hybrid silhouettes, and utility elements in a mix of spirit-lifting colors and earthy neutrals. Taking cue from the expressive style of the 1970s, the collection is a little looser, a little slouchier but unequivocally Levi's®[?].

"For me, the second season of my collaboration with Levi's® is what summer truly feels like; bright, joyful and happy. It's a reflection of my personal style married with what is quintessential Levi's®[?]" said Deepika Padukone.

The collection's stand-out pieces feature an of-the-moment co-ord that gets a summery, almost DIY upgrade. It also includes a Levi's® throwback-inspired 90's Trucker and high-waist taper fit and extra wide-leg fit made of Hydro-dipped Indigo or an all-over rainbow marbling.

Denim is an integral part of this collection. It takes the form of vintage-inspired, super versatile, high-rise jeans that play into global trends. Featuring Women's high loose jeans with on-trend waist-emphasizing high rise look with a loose relaxed fit.

"Co-creating & collaborating with one of India's biggest fashion icons to bring to life a collection that reflects our shared values of being authentic and effortless. We're thrilled with the season of this iconic collaboration. This season is fresh, youthful and energetic while remaining an uncompromisable blend of Deepika and Levi's® . " says Arunkumar Nath, Acting Managing Director & Sr. Director Finance- South Asia, Middle East & Africa at Levi Strauss & Co.,"

This collection is tied together by some summer essentials like tie-dyes in bright pops of colours as well as features an earthy-toned range of shirts and tops. Further committing to a new love of comfort with style, there is a rangee of hybrid & elevated sweat-dresses and sweatsuits. The collaboration also draws from Padukone's love of classics with a twist and features a blazer and short set, shirts with dramatic sleeves and pleats to jumpsuits, all grounded in earthy and neutral tones

In line with the Levi's brands commitment to sustainability, The Levi's®[?] x Deepika Padukone collaboration is responsibly made, in line with Levi's® commitment to sustainability. More than 60 per cent of the collaboration line is sustainably sourced with 100 per cent of the line ethically produced. Featuring organic cotton, super-soft Tencel made from wood pulp, cottonized hemp and denim produced with the brand's Water

