New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Tuesday reported Rs 1,437 crore net profit for the first half of the current financial year as against a mere Rs 6.14 crore recorded in the corresponding period of previous year.

The government-run insurer said its overall income from investments increased to Rs 1.49 lakh crore in April-September 2021 period, which is Rs 15,726 crore higher when compared with the corresponding period of previous year.

Also Read | From Heirs to Moon Lovers, 5 Multi-Starrer K-Dramas We Love To Watch On Repeat!.

The Corporation's income from interest, dividends and rent (gross) increased to Rs 10,178 crore during the reporting period.

IPO-bound Life Insurance Corporation of India said it received total net premiums of Rs 1.86 lakh crore during the first half of 2021-22 as against Rs 1.84 lakh crore recorded in the corresponding period of 2020-21.

Also Read | National Tourism Day 2022 in India: Fun and Inspirational Quotes on Travel.

LIC's total premium for individual life (non-linked) increased to Rs 1.13 lakh crore in the first half of the current financial year, which is Rs 7,262 crore more when compared with the corresponding period of last fiscal.

The total premium in individual life (linked) increased Rs 737.08 crore to Rs 1,085 crore during the period under review. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)