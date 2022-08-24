New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI/SRV): India's leading tiles manufacturer brand - Linum Ceramic is all set to expand its horizons with the launch of one of the largest Manufacturing Facility in India's Tiles hub - Morbi, Gujarat. The new manufacturing facility is planned to be 5.6 lakh square feet in size and will serve as a showcase for Linum Ceramic's production and technological prowess. Under one roof, the facility will house the whole range of elegant and cutting-edge Digital Wall Tiles, including tiles in the size of 18X12 inches (300X450 mm).

The production facility will be created as a one-stop shop to satisfy the several requirements of homeowners, architects, and builders for the construction of their ideal projects, as well as taking into account requirements for the global markets for digital wall tiles. The showroom will also have Wall Tiles, GVT/PGVT, Porcelain Tiles, Parking Tiles, Double Charge Tiles designs at one place along with Digital Tiles that will help Linum Ceramic further reinforce its position in international markets including those in Africa, Yemen, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. As one of the major exporters of tiles from India, the company presently exports to over 7 nations.

Chairman and Managing Director Dilip Patel commented, "We are really delighted to open this plant in Morbi, Gujarat, as it would be a significant one for Linum Ceramic and the nation's ceramic sector. With more than 1000 manufacturing facilities in the zone, Morbi is the ceramic tile production centre of India, accounting for more than 75 per cent of the nation's overall production. With a 16-color printing machine, we are introducing digital wall tiles in a variety of designs and sizes that are durable and even waterproof. With exports to more than seven nations and a reputation for dependability, flexibility, and creativity, Linum Ceramic has developed a strong brand identity for Make in India goods."

India has quickly risen to prominence as the world's leading producer of tiles in recent years, and several industrialised nations have recently expressed their faith in Make in India products to meet their needs.

To further capitalise on the synergies, the business is considering to enter the sanitaryware market. The company even has set a goal to extend its network of upscale showrooms and raise its capacity to over 40,000 boxes every day from its existing 20,000. Due to its dominance in cities and targeted market penetration, the firm anticipates stronger revenues in the upcoming quarters.

For More Information, Visit: linumceramic.com

