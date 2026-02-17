PRNewswire

Paris [France] / Singapore, February 17: Following the conclusion of Art Capital 2026 at the Grand Palais, Paris, Little Artists Art Studio, Singapore, has once again affirmed its position as a global leader in serious youth art education, marking a rare and consequential consecutive participation at one of the world's most prestigious and historic art institutions.

Building on its historic 2025 debut--when Little Artists' students became the first children ever included in the 200-year history of Art Capital and the studio was awarded the Prix D'Innovation--the 2026 return signals not a singular achievement, but the establishment of a lasting international presence.

During the exhibition, Little Artists' students presented a curated body of work across age groups, including neurodiverse and special-needs artists, to an international audience of collectors, curators, educators and art professionals. The works were exhibited within the main salon framework, reinforcing the studio's philosophy that artistic excellence is defined by discipline, depth, and vision--not age. Student were interviewed by international media, jury, art critics, master artists and environmentalist who were impressed by the maturity of the young students imagination and execution.

"To return to the Grand Palais following a historic debut is an exceptional achievement where students works are shown alongside mature and established artists, some whose works are also in the museums. We are grateful to all the Jury who spent their time to consider our students to exhibit their work at Art Capital 2026," said Shalini Kapoor, Founder and Director of Little Artists Art Studio.

The studio's presence at Art Capital positions Singapore not merely as a participant in global culture, but as a producer of future cultural leaders, capable of contributing meaningfully to the international art canon. Reflecting on the studio's impact, Bruno Madelaine, President of the Societe des Artistes Francais, previously remarked: "We are not accustomed to seeing such young artists here. It is an exceptional event for us, and I am very proud of it."

Held annually at the Grand Palais, Art Capital brings together more than 3,000 artists and attracts over 150,000 visitors, including leading collectors, curators, critics, and cultural institutions from across the globe. At its core is the Le Salon des Artistes Francais, founded in 1881 and descended from the original Paris Salon established under Louis XIV--an institution synonymous with artistic rigor and legacy.

Founded over three decades ago, Little Artists Art Studio has become synonymous with deep foundational training, process-driven artistic development, and international exposure. The studio's alumni have gone on to study and practice at leading institutions including RISD, Parsons, SOTA, Central Saint Martins, and the Royal College of Art and to exhibit professionally around the world.

As the Art Capital 2026 concludes in Grand Palais, Little Artists Art Studio's presence stands as a powerful affirmation that the next generation of artists is not waiting in the wings--they are already shaping the future of global art.

