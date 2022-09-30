LONGi successfully wraps the Renewable Energy India Expo with Hi-MO 5 as a key attraction, unveiling the Hydrogen Business for Indian customers

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): LONGi recently participated in the 15th Edition of the Renewable Energy India Expo from 28th to 30th September.

The show was successful and saw more than 50000 participants from more than 20 countries and over 700 exhibitors from India and globally.

LONGi's theme this year was "Timeless Innovation, Lasting Generations", highlighting the importance of reliability at the core of its product portfolio and continuous innovation that differentiates it from other counterparts.

Pradeep Kumar, Managing Director for LONGi Solar India, mentioned, "LONGi is presently the largest solar panel manufacturing company globally, and we are one of the few fully integrated companies. Our leadership is clear that being global doesn't only mean supplying the maximum and having massive numbers, but also having manufacturing excellence globally and in different parts of the world."

Commenting on the interest from the customers and visitors at the LONGi booth, he added, "The enthusiastic response from the visitors for the LONGi products including our Hi-MO 5 series and Hydrogen business is a testimony of our commitment to Indian market and customers, and we are certain of a very bright future of the solar and renewable industry in the Indian market." Pradeep Kumar also was a crucial panelist in the CEO Conclave, a high-level business-to-government forum.

During the three-day event, Pavan Kumar, Head-Technical, gave a presentation on "Distinguishable advantages of Bifacial Technology maximizing performance - Case Studies from Asia: Evident gain in Energy Yield data and performance."

Lan CHENG, International General Manager of LONGi Hydrogen, also participated as a panelist on Day 2 for the dedicated Hydrogen session, and he proposed that continuous renewable LCOE reduction enables green hydrogen adoption and ALK Electrolysis is a promising technology to enable green hydrogen adoption. Focusing on photovoltaic and ALK Electrolyzer development and deployment, LONGi Hydrogen strives to establish global manufacturing leadership to empower net zero and takes part in the wave of energy transition through the "green power + green hydrogen" solution.

The LONGi booth also saw much action, including a Tea-Party for its DG customers and certificates for LONGi India Distributors.

Shikha Upadhayay, Head of Marketing for LONGi Solar India, participated as a panelist for the session "Women Empowering the Cleantech Decade - Session Powered by Cleantech Business Club" on day one and highlighted the impressive participation and representation of women at LONGi across the organizational structure, especially in the leadership positions globally. LONGi was recently recognized as one of the Best-Managed companies in China and one of the best places to work.

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for complete scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'Utilizing Solar Energy, Building a Green World' and brand philosophy of 'Steadfast and Reliable Technology Leadership', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers, cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment.

The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has recently embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero-carbon development. www.longi.com

