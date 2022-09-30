Yangon, Sep 30: A passenger plane of the state-owned Myanmar National Airlines was attacked during landing near Loikaw airport on Friday, leaving one injured, according to local authorities.

"A Yangon-Loikaw plane was shot near the Loikaw airport from nearby Wah La Poe Village. A passenger was injured in his ear because of the bullet pierced through into the cabin of the plane," Zaw Min Tun, head of the State Administration Council's Information Team, told Xinhua news agency. Russian Strike Kills 23 in Zaporizhzhia As Kremlin Prepares To Annex Four Ukraine Regions.

The plane carrying 63 passengers safely landed and the injured was sent to Loikaw general hospital for medical treatment, he said. Pakistan Neither Requested nor Held Any Talks With China on Debt Swap, Says Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto.

Security forces were tightening security near the spot where the attack took place, he added.