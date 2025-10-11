PNN

New Delhi [India], October 11: Looking for your next great read? This season's list brings together a mix of powerful voices--writers who make you think, laugh, and feel deeply. From heartfelt self-help guides to gripping fiction, these authors are breaking new ground in storytelling. You'll meet leaders, dreamers, poets, and change-makers whose books reflect life in all its color and chaos. Each story here--whether it's about finding purpose, facing pain, or chasing joy--reminds us why reading never goes out of style. So grab a cup of tea and meet your next favorite author.

1. Dr. Deepak BhootraDr. Deepak Bhootra writes stories that mix love, mystery, and self-discovery. Author of Curse Unwound and the Hindi novel Marudhar Prem Gatha, he draws readers into tales that balance emotion and suspense. Away from the page, Deepak works as a coach, guiding people through career changes and helping them find fresh purpose. His upcoming book, RISEUP: Your Career Reclaimed, due in November 2025, offers practical advice for anyone ready to build a stronger future. Whether in fiction or real-life guidance, Deepak's voice inspires readers to reflect and move forward with confidence.

2. Ritu ChopraRitu Chopra is a tech leader, author, award-winning producer, TV host, and certified leadership coach with a mission to empower women and emerging leaders. With over 25 years in Fortune 500 companies across tech, finance, and healthcare, she combines global experience with eastern philosophies to inspire personal and professional growth. Her books, including Women Leadership in the 21st Century, Art of Life, and Magic in Mindfulness, reflect her dedication to leadership, mindfulness, and equality. Founder of Lead My Way, Ritu also mentors communities, addressing childhood trauma and fostering life skills in young adults.

3. Taraprasad MishraTaraprasad Mishra is a writer, poet, and radical thinker whose works explore deep psychological and philosophical themes. His second novel, Shadows, published after his first book, Fallen Leaves, is a metaphysical thriller exploring human unconscious reality. The story follows a protagonist who, after an accident, spends eleven years in comatose unconsciousness. During this time, his existential reality accesses and relives a past life, leading to an extreme personality shift upon waking. The novel investigates how past-life memories can completely eclipse present identity, challenging our understanding of self and identity.

4. Arti MishraArti blends her love for nature with a deep belief in rooted living. Raised in Madhya Pradesh by a soldier father and artist mother, she finds peace in gardening, jungle safaris, bird watching, and photography. A regular volunteer for health, hygiene, education, and environmental causes, Arti also teaches special kids and speaks to college groups on weekends. Her book HARM less | a nudge to reconnect with yourself & the planet shares how daily habits affect our bodies and the earth, offering simple, natural ways to live cleaner and kinder.

5. Rajesh SeshadriRajesh Seshadri wears many hats with ease--C-suite executive, certified leadership and life coach, hypnotherapist, and author of over 25 books, spanning both fiction and non-fiction. His stories move from murder mysteries to science fiction to spiritual wisdom, showing a rare range and sharp insight. In his latest work, The Ayodhya Resonance, Rajesh blends history, faith, and suspense in a mythological thriller that spans centuries. Whether writing, coaching, or singing old Bollywood songs, he brings the same energy and curiosity that make his books hard to put down.

6. Aankur Biswas Aankur Biswas blends sharp business sense with a drive to create social change. A corporate and social entrepreneur, he has built ventures across fintech, education, sports, and entertainment while supporting causes close to his heart. Educated in the USA, UK, Europe, and India, Aankur brings a wide view to everything he writes. His book GrowRight shares clear, practical steps for steady personal growth, showing how small actions can lead to big change. With global experience and real results, Aankur inspires readers to grow with purpose and make their own impact.

7. Robert Isenberg Robert "robear" Isenberg has lived a life full of stories, laughter, and surprises. As a young man, he prepared roast beef sandwiches in one of New York City's first single bars, Lloyd's -- "Not only are the sandwiches Illiterate, they are Thick! " His first book, Why Men Are Suspicious of Yoga; Some Funny Stories & Some Not Sooo Funny!, features 61 short pieces that mix humor, honesty, and emotion, offering both laughter and reflection. His second book, Wham Bam! NYC in the Roaring Sixties, dives into the wild charm of New York's past, told through his sharp wit and unforgettable storytelling.

8. Drakshan AbeerDrakshan Abeer, a young talent from Bhopal, India, is making her mark in the literary world while still in high school. With a love for rainy nights, coffee, and quiet reading, she channels her emotions into poetry and stories, earning international recognition along the way. Her debut book, With or Without, tells the story of Emily, a girl learning the true meaning of love and self-worth. Through heartfelt storytelling, Drakshan captures the challenges of growing up and finding oneself, offering readers a fresh, sincere, and relatable perspective on life and love.

9. Anoushka SpevilleMarie Anoushka Speville, 30, from Rodrigues Island, Mauritius, has turned personal challenges into a powerful voice for resilience. Diagnosed with Cerebellar Ataxia at age 10, she defied odds to become a writer and runs a blog sharing insights on disability and life lessons. Her debut novel, A Curriculum of Secrets, tells the story of Layla, a bright student navigating ambition, love, and the shadows of manipulation. Through gripping storytelling, Anoushka sheds light on determination, self-discovery, and the courage to fight for one's dreams, proving that obstacles don't define you.

10. Vikas SharmaVikas Sharma mixes tech know-how with a deep focus on personal growth. An IT pro with 15 years of global experience, he is also a world traveler, yoga fan, and mental health advocate. His first book, "Unf*ck your life like Vikram", tells a bold, funny, and honest story of bouncing back when life knocks you down. Drawing on his own ups and downs, Vikas encourages readers to face struggles head-on, care for their minds and bodies, and stay true to themselves no matter how messy things get.

Each of these writers brings something special--a spark that makes their words stick long after you've closed the book. Their stories cross genres and geographies but share one thing in common: they speak straight to the heart. From honest reflections on life to tales that twist with emotion and humor, these authors remind us what real storytelling feels like. So, if you're searching for books that move you, make you laugh, or help you grow, start here. Your next unforgettable read is waiting just a few pages away.

