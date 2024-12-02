Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. Strengthens Financial Governance with the Appointment of Sanjeev S Gupta & Associates as Peer Auditor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2: Lord's Mark Industries Ltd., a diversified business group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sanjeev S Gupta & Associates. They are among top 25 audit firms in our country as per sources.

Founded in 1998, Sanjeev S Gupta & Associates is a renowned partnership firm specializing in audit, taxation consultancy, project finance, and assurance services. With over 24 years of experience, the firm has built an impressive portfolio, serving Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), government organizations, and leading private enterprises. Their notable clients include SJVN Limited, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), UCO Bank, Indian Bank, and Power Finance Corporation.

Speaking on the appointment, Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd., said, "The appointment of Sanjeev S Gupta & Associates as our peer auditor marks a pivotal step in our journey towards achieving impeccable financial governance. With their extensive expertise and industry credibility, we are confident that this partnership will not only strengthen our compliance framework but also instill greater trust among our stakeholders as we continue to scale new heights of success.''

This strategic partnership underscores Lord's Mark Industries' commitment to adhering to the highest standards of financial transparency, integrity, and compliance. The expertise of Sanjeev S Gupta & Associates will bolster the company's financial reporting framework and ensure alignment with global best practices.

Incorporated in 1998, Lord's Mark Industries Private Ltd. (Lord's) has made impressive growth starting from paper to LED to Renewable energy and making grand in the medical diagnostic industry. Lord's and its subsidiaries have made a mark in Electric Vehicle, Genome Testing, Pharma and Healthcare. Growth through diversification has become the trend setter and has been the cornerstone of success at Lord's.

For more information, please visit website lordsmark.com.

