West Indies national cricket team speedster Jayden Seales etched his name in the record books after he delivered a superb bowling performance in the second Test of the two-match series against the Bangladesh cricket team at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. The 23-year-old speedster recorded an extraordinary spell of 4/5, including 10 maidens in 15.5 overs in the first innings of the Bangladesh national cricket team. The right-arm speedster economy rate was just 0.30. After Jayden's mind-blowing performance with the ball, the youngster joined the elite list of bowlers to register the most economical spells in Test cricket history. Jayden Seales Spell Highlights: Watch West Indies Speedstar Register Record of Most Economic Spell in Test Cricket In Last 46 Years.

Jayden Seales' historic spell helped his side to bundle out the Bangladesh cricket team for just 164 in 71.5 overs in the first innings. The right-arm speedster took the wickets of wicketkeeper-batter Liton Das (1), captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz (36), Taskin Ahmed (8), and Nahid Rana (0).

Jayden is now ranked second on the all-time list for the best bowling economy spells in Tests (minimum of 90 balls bowled). The right-arm speedster is behind India's Bapu Nadkarni. The former India all-rounder Nakarni delivered an extraordinary spell of 0/5, including 27 maidens in his 32-over spell against the England national cricket team during the Chennai Test in 1964. The all-rounder had an economy of just 0.15 in his historical spell. Check below the list of bowlers registering the most economical spell in the longest format (minimum of 90 balls bowled). WI vs BAN 2nd Test 2024: Shamar Joseph Credits Jaden Seales for Sensational 4–5 Spell Against Bangladesh, Says ‘He Brings Lot of Aggression to the Table.’

Bowler Country Spell Economy Against Venue Year Bapu Nadkarni India 32-27-5-0 0.15 England Chennai 1964 Jayden Seales West Indies 15.5-10-5-4 0.31 Bangladesh Kingston 2024 Jim Laker England 14.1-9-7-2 0.37 South Africa Cape Town 1957 Jim Burke Australia 15-10-8-0 0.40 South Africa Johannesburg 1958 David Allen England 19-15-8-1 0.42 New Zealand Christchurch 1966

After bundling out Bangladesh for 164 runs, the West Indies national cricket team scored 70-1 in 37 overs before stumps on Day 2 of the second Test at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. The West Indies are trailing by 94 runs with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (33*) and Keacy Carty (19*) batting at the crease.

