New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): To support and enhance the supply of oxygen in the national capital, the leading natural beauty care company Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd. has collaborated with Jeewan Hospital to install a state-of-the-art Oxygen Generator Plant.

Located at Ashram in New Delhi, Jeewan hospital has a legacy of serving the poor and needy for over a hundred years. With the installation of this state-of-the-art Oxygen Generator Plant, Lotus Herbals has successfully achieved a landmark commitment to making a meaningful difference for those belonging to the lesser privileged sections of society.

The oxygen generator plant installation has been initiated through a cohesive action between Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd. and Young Presidents Organisation, Delhi Chapter, which will facilitate the permanent supply of oxygen for the medical needs of the hospital.

Commenting on the association with Jeewan Hospital, Nitin Passi, Joint Managing Director, Lotus Herbals, says, "The last few months have been traumatic for all of us. However, we were firm believers for contributing significantly and ensuring that the health infrastructure for the underprivileged sections of society is well cared for. Our association with Jeewan Hospital is only the first step towards this journey. As a conscious brand, our endeavours are not only confined to engaging in individual philanthropy but actively participating in community safety and well-being."

As the country prepares itself for the third wave of Coronavirus, Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd. is also solemnly committed to taking care of its employees, consumers and associates. The company will continue to contribute responsibly to support humanity throughout the global COVID-19 pandemic crisis, through 'We are Lotus!'- An initiative that blooms from the heart and cascades through every possible support channel.

The installation of the oxygen plant at Jeewan Hospital, New Delhi, is another philanthropic initiative towards serving the underprivileged community by the socially responsible beauty & wellness brand.

In these challenging times, Lotus Herbals prioritises the health and well-being of its employees and their families. To reassure its employees and support them in these difficult times, Lotus Herbals has announced a special COVID-19 Employee Assistance Policy. With this policy, the company will provide enhanced medical expenses above regular medical insurance.

In the unfortunate event of permanent/partial disability due to COVID-19, the company would render job assurance and assist post-treatment rehabilitation. Furthermore, in the unfortunate event of any employee succumbing to COVID-19, Lotus Herbals would support the family with a continued salary for up to 2 years and take full responsibility for the employee's children's education till graduation.

At Lotus Herbals, the personal health & safety of its Associates also remains a top priority. To support all their Trade Associates to sail through difficult times, Lotus Herbals has announced a COVID-Business Associate Assistance Policy.

Under this policy, the company's Trade Associates would get extensive benefits, ranging from Enhanced Medical Coverage for Salon and Spa Professionals, Special COVID-19 Health Insurance Cover for Distributors and Sales Representatives in the supply chain.

They have also launched exclusive programs through the 'I am LP (Lotus Professional) Club' to provide moral, vocational skill development and financial support to its associate beauticians/aestheticians throughout the year.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)