New Delhi [India], January 23: India's leading natural beauty care company Lotus Herbals announces the launch of its premium lip balm range. Targeting the youth, these innovative lip balms are available in three variants, Peptide, Cafe Mocha and Sugar delight. The USP of the new lip balm range is long lasting hydration, combined with high performance active ingredients. Enhanced with SPF 15, these lip balms protect the lips against harmful UV rays and maintain a natural sheen. Offering true benefits of Green Beauty, these vegan lip balms are free from alcohol and parabens that confirm to the brand's commitment to clean, ethical and natural skin care products.

To cater to the growing demands of Gen Z and millennial consumers, Lotus Herbals expands its lip care category with the introduction of three exciting variants. Lotus Herbals Peptide Lip Balm is a luxurious vanilla-flavored lip balm that is enriched with Hyluronic acid and peptides to give plumper and fuller lips. The Hyluronic acid ensures deep hydration, locking in moisture for a beautiful, natural sheen. This unisex lip balm is enriched with powerful peptides, which helps reveal lips that are naturally even-toned and smooth. Its non-tinted, glossy finish enhances the lips with a subtle shine, making it perfect for everyday wear.

The Lotus Herbals Cafe Mocha Lip Balm is a coffee-flavored balm that is infused with antioxidant-rich coffee, Macadamia Nut Oil and Vitamin E. Coffee's natural revitalizing properties work alongside Macadamia Nut Oil's fatty acids, to provide intense hydration that helps to repair and protect against dryness. The subtle brown tint and glossy finish add a touch of natural beauty and makes the lips look alluring without any stickiness.

The Lotus Herbals Sugar Delight Lip Balm is a unique blend of sugar, Vitamin E, and ceramides. It helps to strengthen and nourish the skin barrier and infuse moisture to give soft, thick, and healthy lips. It is the perfect option to combat chapped and dry lips while reducing pigmentation. This lip balm for dark lips, smoothens texture and evens skin tone. For those who prefer a natural look, this pink-tinted lip balm is a winner.

Commenting on the launch, Nitin Passi, Chairman & Managing Director, Lotus Herbals, says, "The launch of our new innovative lip balm range marks a bold step in redefining Lotus Herbals. With sleek, minimalistic designs and trending variants like Peptide, Cafe Mocha, and Sugar Delight, we're not just creating lip care products--we're making a statement. This range embodies our commitment to innovation and our desire to connect with the vibrant, trend-conscious audiences of today, all while staying true to the trust and care our brand has stood for over the decades."

In sync with international trends, the new Lotus Herbals lip balms come in clean minimalistic packaging that is smart and classy. Packaged in candy colors the new lip balms are available in eco-friendly recyclable hygienic tubes of 10gms, priced at Rs.395 each. The lip balm range will be retailed through the company's DTC channel https://www.lotusherbals.com. Consumers can also buy the lip balms on leading E- commerce platforms and soon the range will be available in Modern Trade large format stores PAN India.

