New Delhi [India], April 3: Lovely Professional University (LPU) continues to set new benchmarks in the education and placement landscape, with one of its final-year students securing India's highest-ever placement package of Rs 2.5 crore per annum. Sri Vishnu, a final-year B.Tech Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) student, achieved this remarkable feat with a leading Robotics and Automation company.

Sri Vishnu's inspiring journey from a small village in Tamil Nadu to achieving one of the most sought-after placements is a testament to his resilience and determination. Having lost his parents at a young age, he overcame significant personal and financial challenges with the support of his grandmother. During his time at LPU, he pursued three international internships in Singapore, Japan, and the USA, gaining invaluable global exposure and honing his expertise in robotics.

Reflecting on his journey, Vishnu shared, "It is an honor to hold the title of being an LPU student. It's not just about securing a job but about constantly improving and reaching your full potential. I owe a lot of my success to LPU's infrastructure, faculty, and the opportunities and support they provided."

Another impressive achievement comes from Betireddy Naga Vamsi Reddy, a final-year ECE student from Andhra Pradesh, who has secured a remarkable Rs 1.03 crore ($118,000) package with a leading Robotics and Automation company. In total, over 1,700 LPU students have received offers from top multinational companies, with packages ranging from Rs 10 LPA to Rs 2.5 crore. Hundreds of LPU students are now working in renowned firms across the US, UK, and Australia, securing packages exceeding Rs 1 crore. This highlights the strength and global reach of LPU's ability to produce highly skilled professionals.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of LPU, congratulated all the students and expressed pride in the fact that students from distant corners of the country, such as Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, are choosing LPU, reflecting the trust and reputation the university holds in the educational world. Dr. Mittal encouraged students to take full advantage of the opportunities provided by LPU, like Edurevolution, which allows students to choose their courses, generate revenue, do live projects, and get graded for the same, thereby empowering them to build their careers with the continuous support of LPU. Dr. Mittal said, "Let LPU be the luminary in making India a developed country by 2047, as only you can do it--only through the youth of India is it possible."

The previous placement season was equally impressive, with industry giants offering attractive compensation packages. Among the highest-paying companies, Palo Alto Networks led with Rs 54.75 LPA, followed by Nutanix at Rs 53 LPA and Microsoft at Rs 52.20 LPA. A total of 1,912 multiple job offers were extended, with 377 students securing three offers, 97 with four, 18 with five, and seven students receiving as many as six job offers. One standout, Adireddy Vasu, a B.Tech student in Electronics and Communication Engineering, secured an incredible seven job offers, setting a rare and impressive record.

