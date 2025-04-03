Mumbai, April 3: On the night of 2nd April 2011, India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets, ending a 28-year-long wait and etching their names in cricketing folklore. The sight of Dhoni’s iconic winning six into the stands remains one of the most cherished moments in Indian sports history. Here, we will look at the top performances by Indian players in 2the 011 cricket World cup. 'We Did It For a Billion People': Yuvraj Singh Reminisces India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 Winning Night; Dedicates Victory To Sachin Tendulkar (See Post).

1. Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag (Photo Credit: Twitter/@CricCrazyJohns)

Sehwag played a magnificent knock of 175 off only 140 balls against Bangladesh, and Sehwag scored 175, which was the highest individual score of the World Cup in 2011.

2. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli (Photo: X/@ANI)

Virat Kohli, the youngest member of the 2011 World Cup squad, is the only one still playing international cricket. In his World Cup debut match, he scored a century against Bangladesh.

3. Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh (Photo Credits: @BouncerAvenue/X)

The 2011 World Cup’s Player of the Tournament, Yuvraj Singh, scored a brilliant century and took two wickets against the West Indies in the 42nd match of the 2011 World Cup.

4. Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credit: X/@ICC)

Sachin Tendulkar was the second-highest run scorer of the 2011 World Cup. He played an innings of 85 runs in the second semi-finals against arch-rivals Pakistan, which took India to the Finals. Main Architects of India’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 Victory: From Sachin Tendulkar to MS Dhoni, Check Full List.

5. Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir (Photo credit: Instagram @gautamgambhir)

Gautam Gambhir was India's top scorer in the 2011 World Cup finals. He scored 97 runs against Sri Lanka after India lost Sachin and Sehwag for only 34 runs.