PRNewswire

Singapore, March 26: As stricter regulations, growing sustainable investment, and increasing customer demand for sustainability drive significant change, Asia Pacific is increasingly under the spotlight for global supply chains. Against this backdrop, LRQA was proud to sponsor the FOSUS: Asia Pacific Supply Chain Sustainability Summit 2025, held in Singapore on March 19-20.

Also Read | IBM Global Head, Arvind Krishna, Meets Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh To Discuss Collaboration on Quantum Computing, AI and Geospatial AI Solutions.

Bringing together industry leaders and innovators, the summit served as a crucial platform to discuss the evolving supply chain landscape, emphasizing the need for businesses to stay agile, minimize risk, and build transparency to turn sustainability compliance into a competitive advantage.

During the event, Katie Yewdall, Director of Sustainability Consulting APAC at LRQA, participated in the panel discussion, 'Global Trends in Sustainable Supply Chains and Innovation Strategies in Asia Pacific.' She shared expert insights on the evolving landscape of ESG regulations and due diligence requirements, highlighting the increasing need for businesses to stay ahead of compliance obligations.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 26, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Emphasising the role of digital transformation, she discussed how technology can enhance transparency across supply chains, enabling organisations to build trust and improve efficiency. Additionally, she explored strategies for developing resilient, future-proof supply chains, ensuring businesses can adapt to regulatory changes, mitigate risks, and maintain a competitive advantage in a rapidly shifting global market.

Reflecting on LRQA's participation, Katie stated: "Responsible sourcing is no longer optional--it's a business imperative. Events like these foster essential conversations that drive real-world impact. We were honored to share our expertise on sustainability trends and innovative solutions that help businesses mitigate risks and strengthen supply chain resilience."

As a trusted partner in sustainability and assurance, LRQA remains dedicated to helping businesses achieve their sustainability goals. The connections and conversations at the summit reinforce LRQA's commitment to driving progress and supporting organizations in meeting the growing expectations for ethical and responsible supply chain practices.

About LRQA

LRQA is a leading global assurance partner, bringing together decades of unrivalled expertise in assessment, advisory, inspection and cybersecurity services. Our solutions-based partnerships are supported by data-driven insights that help our clients solve their biggest business challenges.

Operating in more than 150 countries with a team of more than 5,000 people, LRQA's award-winning compliance, supply chain, cybersecurity and ESG specialists help more than 61,000 clients across almost every sector to anticipate, mitigate and manage risk wherever they operate.

In everything we do, we are committed to shaping a better future for our people, our clients, our communities, and our planet.

For more information, visit https://www.lrqa.com/

For more information, please contact:Hasan SurveRegional Marketing Manager - Asia Pacific (APAC), LRQAhasan.surve@lrqa.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2647135/LRQA_at_FOSUS.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1994890/3869267/LRQA_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)