Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16: L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), India's leading pure-play engineering services company, announced its results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Highlights for Q1FY26 include:

* Revenue at Rs. 28,660 million; growth of 16.4% YoY* USD Revenue at $335.3 million; growth of 13.6% YoY* EBIT margin at 13.3%* Net profit at Rs. 3,157 million; growth of 0.7% YoY

Continuing the company's large deals momentum, this quarter recorded several new deal bookings, including one USD 50 Mn, three deals in USD 20-30 Mn range, and six USD 10+ Mn deals.

"We commenced the fiscal year with strong momentum in large deals, continuing the trend from the previous quarters with both Europe and U.S. geographies growing on a sequential basis. Our multi-segment diversification strategy has proven resilient, with the Sustainability segment achieving double-digit annual growth. Meanwhile, our 'Go Deeper to Scale' approach and investments in advanced technologies are strengthening client relationships and driving robust large deals total contract value (LD TCV).

With AI and automation advancing rapidly, client engagements and deal wins are increasing, making AI central to our conversations and programs. Our engineers have deployed multiple programs for clients in AI and have filed 206 patents in this domain. Additionally, we are launching PLxAI, our proprietary AI framework which accelerates product development lifecycle for global clients.

PLxAI was originally incubated in the Mobility segment but has now been scaled and propagated to other segments using our multi-vertical crosspollination approach.

To service the increasing demand in specific areas, we opened a new design center in Plano, Texas. The center specializes in advanced technologies, cybersecurity, and AI. This strategic investment made ahead of the curve offers higher value services with closer proximity to our clients, aligning with their future growth.

Backed by an increased order book and a focus on resilience and profitable growth, we expect to clock double-digit growth in FY26 and maintain our medium-term outlook of USD 2 billion revenue," said Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services Limited.

Highlights and Recognitions:

* Inducted into John Deere Supplier Hall of Fame for Five Consecutive Years of Excellence* Rated as Leaders in Engineering Research and Development Service Providers, 2025 by HFS* Rated as Leaders in Aerospace and Defense Services and Solutions 2025 - Overall Ecosystem & Mid-Sized Specialists in Europe by ISG

Patents

At the end of Q1FY26, the patents portfolio of L&T Technology Services stood at 1,550, out of which 952 are co-authored with clients and the rest are filed by LTTS.

Human Resources

At the end of Q1FY26, LTTS' employee strength stood at 23,626.

