BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 29: L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in engineering and technology services, announced that it has been awarded a multiyear, $80 million deal with a US-based manufacturer of industrial products and solutions. This strategic partnership will accelerate the client's digital transformation through the integration of advanced technologies, including connected products and the digital thread, paving the way for greater innovation at scale. This net new latest deal win in the Sustainability segment will see LTTS establish a dedicated Center of Excellence (CoE) in India, which will act as a global innovation hub enabling the client to focus on digital transformation and comprehensive product lifecycle management (PLM). This initiative is designed not only to support the client's transformation journey but also to enable the expansion of their global footprint, particularly in new age and digital technologies that are redefining industries worldwide. Leveraging its proven engineering expertise and its established 'Go Deeper to Scale Strategy', LTTS applied its principles of Purposeful. Agile. Innovation. to drive innovation at scale for the customer and enable them to remain at a leadership position in a dynamic market. Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director of L&T Technology Services and nasscom Executive Council Member, said, "This engagement is a testament to LTTS' ability to drive sustainable end-to-end digital transformation for global leaders. By combining AI-powered insights, digitally connected solutions, business-driven automation and our deep engineering expertise, we aim to enable the client to bring high-quality products to market faster, ultimately delivering greater value to their customers."

Also Read | Korean New Year 2025 Date and Significance: Everything To Know About Seollal To Commemorate the First Day of Lunar New Year.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)