Mumbai, January 16: Indian benchmark indices extended their gains for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, January 15, driven by buying in IT, metal, power, and realty stocks. The investors and traders are hoping for a similar Thursday. As per CNBC18TV, L&T Technology Services (NSE: LTTS), GAIL (NSE: GAIL), Punjab and Sind Bank (NSE: PSB), Exide Industries (NSE: EXIDEIND), RBL Bank (NSE: RBLBANK), Happiest Minds (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), Azad Engineering (NSE: AZAD), Rashi Peripherals (NSE: RPTECH), Oracle Financial (NSE: OFSS), CEAT (NSE: CEATLTD), Kalyan Jewellers are among the stocks that may remain in focus on January 16.

At the close on January 15, the Sensex rose by 224.45 points, or 0.29%, to settle at 76,724.08, while the Nifty gained 37.15 points, or 0.16%, ending at 23,213.20. Despite choppy trading, market sentiment remains positive, with expectations of a short-term recovery. Analysts suggest that the Nifty could target 23,400 if the positive momentum continues, provided it stays above the 23,000 mark. In this article, we at LatestLY bring you the stocks to buy or sell on January 16. HDFC AMC Share Price Today, January 15: Check HDFC Asset Management Company Limited Stock Prices on NSE and BSE.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on January 16

L&T Technology Services (NSE: LTTS)

Larsen & Toubro Technology Services reported a net profit of INR 322 crore on January 15 in the third quarter (Q3) of the current financial year (FY25).

GAIL (NSE: GAIL)

On the last trading day, GAIL opened at INR 172.4 and closed slightly lower at INR 172.15. The stock reached a high of INR 178.2 and a low of INR 172.4 during the day. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 15, 2025: Adani Green, Sula Vineyards, Shoppers Stop Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday.

Punjab and Sind Bank (NSE: PSB)

Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) will tap the Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route to raise capital this quarter, its Managing Director Swarup Kumar Saha said on Wednesday, January 15.

Exide Industries (NSE: EXIDEIND)

Exide Industries stock price went down on January 15 by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 382.45 per share. The stock was trading at 382.1 per share.

RBL Bank (NSE: RBLBANK)

RBL Bank opened at INR 149.55 and closed slightly lower at INR 149.50 on January 15. The stock reached a high of INR 156.05 and a low of INR 149.55 during the session.

Happiest Minds (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS)

On January 15, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at INR 715 and closed at INR 717.25, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of INR 726.65 and a low of INR 711.05 during the session.

Azad Engineering (NSE: AZAD)

Azad Engineering has signed a long-term (6-year) supply agreement with GE Vernova International LLC for the supply of highly engineered, complex rotating and stationary airfoils for advanced gas turbine engines to meet their global demand in the power generation industry. This current phase of the contract is valued at USD 112 Million, which roughly equates to INR 960 crore.

Rashi Peripherals (NSE: RPTECH)

Rashi Peripherals has announced its intent to acquire a 70% equity stake in Satcom Infotech, a prominent distributor specialising in cybersecurity solutions. This strategic move expands Rashi Peripherals' portfolio in the cybersecurity sector, further elevating its position as a leading, comprehensive ICT solutions provider in India.

Oracle Financial (NSE: OFSS)

Oracle Financial on Wednesday, January 15, reported a 26.9% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at INR 541.3 crore for the third quarter (Q3) that ended December 31, 2024.

CEAT (NSE: CEATLTD)

Ceat reported a 46.4% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in profit after tax (PAT) for the third quarter (Q3) of FY25. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations, however, rose 11.3% during the same period.

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers shares resumed fall on January 15 after a single-day halt. The stock slumped 12.41% to hit an intraday low of INR 522.75. It eventually settled 7.02% lower at INR 554.90. At this price, the scrip has declined 27.29% in a month.

According to ETNow, Share.Market CIO Sujit Modi highlighted that the 30-share Sensex found support at the 76,251 level this week and successfully breached its resistance at 76,724 on Wednesday. The index is now approaching its next resistance at 77,505. Modi also pointed out the emergence of a doji candle on the weekly chart, signalling indecisiveness between bulls and bears. He noted that a breakout in either direction could provide a clearer signal, helping investors adjust their trading strategies accordingly.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).